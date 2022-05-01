Earth Day, celebrated on April 22 every year since 1970, is a time to focus on the environment and protecting the planet. As a traveler, you can be part of that effort year-round by choosing eco-friendly hotels and resorts.
Here are some examples of eco-friendly hotels that are part of the Travel Leaders SELECT program, where you’ll be eligible for special perks.
The Pierre New York, on the Upper East Side across from Central Park, has been renowned for luxury since it opened in 1930. It’s also ideally located for museum-going and shopping. EarthCheck, an organization that establishes standards for the travel and tourism industry, has recognized The Pierre for its sustainability efforts.
Those steps include installing LED light bulbs and monitoring water usage on a daily basis. To reduce waste, the hotel donates more than 900 pounds of food a year to City Harvest, which helps struggling New Yorkers.
The Inn by the Sea, in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, is a great spot for exploring the state’s coastline. Dining options at the Sea Glass Restaurant include sustainable seafood fresh from the Gulf of Maine. Room amenities are provided to guests in pumps, and water from Lake Sebago is available in reusable glass bottles, cutting down on single-use plastic.
The outdoor pool is heated with solar panels. The inn also offers complimentary charging stations for electronic vehicles. A private boardwalk leads through a wildlife sanctuary to a mile of unspoiled beach.
The stylish Viceroy Chicago is part of the upscale Gold Coast neighborhood, with rooms that offer views of Lake Michigan. You’ll be within walking distance of some of the city’s most popular attractions, including shopping and dining along the Magnificent Mile. The hotel’s sustainability measures include smart thermostats, window treatments that conserve energy, landscaping with native plants from local nurseries and a guest bicycle program.
In Southern California, the Ritz-Carlton Marina del Rey occupies a relaxing waterfront setting, surrounded by swaying palm trees and docked sailboats. The hotel is also a recipient of the Cool Planet Award from Southern California Edison and The Climate Registry for achievements in managing its energy usage.
As part of its environmental responsibility strategy, the Ritz-Carlton is also reducing water consumption, partnering with farmers to increase options for local and organic dining and helping groups that use its venues to conserve natural resources.
In Hawaii, the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort has received LEED silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council in recognition of its energy-efficient design.
Sustainable elements throughout the resort include a solar hot water system, motion sensor lighting controls and glassware made from recycled wine bottles. Reducing waste is a top priority at the 15-ace resort, located along Mokapu Beach.
For example, the spa uses whole fruit to add zest to its house-made oils for massage and body treatments. The unused portion goes to the bar for juices used in cocktails.
