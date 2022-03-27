Oregon coast RV parks give you the freedom to explore the stunning sites from the comfort of your RV. People travel from around the world to witness the Oregon coast and its majestic beauty, high cliffs and breathtaking views. Fortunately there are tons of RV parks and campgrounds to stay at and explore the relaxing scenery.
However, all RV parks and campgrounds are not created equally.
Below are eight impressive Oregon coast campgrounds complete with a brief description of why they are above average places to stay and the amenities of each.
- Pacific City RV and Camping Resort: 30000 Sandlake Road, Cloverdale, OR 97112.
The resort has an indoor pool and several activities that make your stay a destination in itself. You’ll love the views of the Pacific Ocean from the resort. Access to the beach, whale watching in the winter months and hiking adventures are great reasons to stay here.
This park is open year-round and has full hookup RV sites. Along with the indoor pool, the resort has a hot tub, laundry facilities, bathrooms, showers, miniature golf and more.
- Cape Lookout State Park on the Oregon Coast: 13000 Whiskey Creek Road, Tillamook, OR 97141
The state park exudes raw oceanside beauty. It’s on a sand spit between Netarts Bay and the Pacific Ocean. There are miles of hiking trails that lead through forests and the beach.
This park is open year-round and has 35 full hookup RV sites. There are also more than 170 primitive tent sites. In addition, the campground has a dump station, bathrooms, showers, drinking water, a recycling station and a junior ranger program.
- Fort Stevens State Parks: 1675 Peter Iredale Road, Hammond, OR 97121
The state park sits just below the Washington and Oregon border. Fort Stevens was once a military installation used to guard the mouth of the Columbia River. You can view the remnants, a museum and a historic shipwreck during your stay at this Oregon coast RV park.
This park is open year-round. It has 174 full hookup RV sites and 302 electric-and-water-only sites, including 47 pull-through sites. In addition, the campground has a dump station, showers, bathrooms, a boat ramp, a bike path, disc golf, hiking trails and more. It also has beach access and designated swimming areas.
- Whalers Rest RV & Camping Resort: 50 SE 123rd St., South Beach, OR 97366
Whalers Rest RV & Camping Resort is an excellent place to stay along the Oregon coast for any age. There are countless things to do here, including swimming, scuba diving, whale watching and fishing. Plus, it has an indoor pool and hot tub, a great escape when the weather is chilly or rainy.
Open all year, it has full hookup RV sites, bathrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a fitness center, a business center, nature trails and bike trails. If you need to leave your RV for a bit, they also offer RV storage.
- Sea & Sand RV Park: 4985 N, US-101, Depoe Bay, OR 97341
Located on the beach, this RV park sits next to Highway 101 and offers ocean views. It’s perfect for a summer stay. And in the winter, you might get a glimpse at whales passing by.
It has full hookup sites with cable and Wi-Fi. The campsites are in terraced rows, and there are steps to the beach if you’re on an upper level. For an RV park on the coast, the rates are very reasonable year-round. Just be sure to book in advance.
- RV Resort at Cannon Beach: 340 Elk Creek Road, Cannon Beach, OR 97110
The RV resort is about half a mile from the beach. And the Cannon Beach area has a lot to offer. There are multiple restaurants and shops as well as art galleries and wineries to enjoy
This park has 99 full hookup sites. The resort is open year-round and includes an indoor pool and hot tub. It also has bathrooms, showers, laundry facilities, propane and gas and diesel fuel.
- South Beach State Park on the Oregon Coast: 5580 SW Coast Highway, Newport, OR 97366
Why You’ll Love It: South Beach State Park is directly on the Pacific Ocean for magical views and breathtaking sunsets. You can get in as much beach time as you want and explore walking paths throughout the park.
South Beach state park has RV sites with electricity and water only. It’s open all year. There’s a dump station, bathrooms, and showers.
- Tillicum Beach Campground: 8199 Hwy 101 N., Yachats, OR 97498
You’ll love the location. The campground is in the Siuslaw National Forest, so there’s lots of hiking across dunes and lush woodlands right at your fingertips.
Most of Tillicum Beach Campground’s 61 sites have beach views, but they lack hookups. Some interior sites have electric and water hookups, however. The campground is open year-round and has flush toilets and drinking water but no shower facilities.
That’s it. Go RVing and check out these sites, shoot me an email and let me know if you agree with my choices. Stay safe.
