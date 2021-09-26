If you’ve been dreaming of an escape from everyday routine, an all-inclusive resort that caters to adults can be a great choice for your next vacation.
Here’s a sample of the resorts that offer special amenities as part of the Travel Leaders SELECT program. These properties are usually for guests who are at least 18, but some allow older teenagers.
Glenmere Mansion was built in 1911 as the country retreat of industrialist Robert Goelet. Located in New York’s Hudson Valley, it was designed as a Tuscan villa, with marble-column porticoes and sweeping interior and exterior staircases. Now painstakingly restored, you’ll find unique furnishings, sumptuous beds and art from a private collection on display. Most rooms have working fireplaces and many offer terraces with views of Glenmere Lake and the hills beyond.
Triple Creek Ranch is set in the heart of the Montana Rockies. You’ll find rustic elegance, with private log cabins and gourmet cuisine amid the romance of a forested retreat. Signature events feature premier Western artists, famed vintners and a focus on outdoor activities like horseback riding, fly fishing, wildlife tours and cattle drives. The resort welcomes guests age 16 and up.
California’s Post Ranch Inn is perched on Big Sur’s cliffs, 1,200 feet above the Pacific Ocean. The inn is located off of scenic Highway One, about 45 minutes from Carmel and Monterey. Post Ranch is known for its design, which blends seamlessly with the landscape. Options include Tree House rooms, on nine-foot stilts, and the Cliff House, with rooms that are cantilevered off the mountainside. Daily activities include yoga, guided nature walks and garden tours.
Le Blanc Spa Resort, in Cancun, is situated on a tranquil beach with stunning turquoise ocean views. Fresh from a $30-million renovation, this property offers plush furnishings, Jacuzzi hot tubs, several restaurants and 24-hour room service. At the Blanc Spa, you’ll find an extensive menu of massages, facials, wraps and hydrotherapy. You can also explore Mexico’s Mayan ruins, play a round on a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course or bask in the comfort of a private beach cabana.
Turks and Caicos is a British Overseas Territory in the Atlantic Ocean, southeast of the Bahamas. The boutique resort Beach House Turks and Caicos offers white sand dunes, swaying sea grass and the azure waters of beautiful Grace Bay Beach. Activities include stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, catamaran sailing and snorkeling. The Coral Gardens coral reef, swimmable from the shore, is a short walk away.
At MarBella Nido on the Greek island of Corfu, you’ll enjoy peace and privacy and still be only a short drive from town. The resort’s spacious suites combine modern comforts with traditional Corfu style. And the property’s idyllic gardens offer breathtaking views of the Ionian Sea. You can try a variety of watersports, enjoy Mediterranean cuisine, listen to live music and get some pampering with personalized treatments in the wellness center.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
