Like any business, travel has its share of unfamiliar terms. Part of the job of a Travel Leaders travel advisor is to explain all of the language that comes with planning a trip, so that you know exactly what you’re getting.
Here are a few examples:
Adjoining and connecting roomsIf you’re traveling with the family and want a separate room for the kids, be aware that these mean two different things. Adjoining rooms are next to each other but aren’t connected by a door.
Make sure you tell your travel advisor that you want connecting rooms.
All-inclusiveWhether you’re at a resort or on a cruise, all-inclusive usually means lodging, three meals a day and some beverages.
After that, policies vary. Some resorts may charge extra for premium alcoholic beverages and use of the golf course and spa.
Basic EconomyBuying an airline ticket has become more complicated, with categories starting at Basic Economy and going up to First Class/Business Class. It’s important to talk to your travel advisor about what you get — and don’t get — at each level.
For example, with Basic Economy generally your seat will be automatically assigned at check-in, and you may be limited to one carry-on that fits under the seat in front of you.
Beachfront and beach viewWhen choosing a hotel, it’s important to find out where you’ll be in relation to the water. A beachfront room usually means that you’re directly facing the water.
With beach view, you may be able to see some water from your room, but you’ll have a walk to the beach once you head outside.
Continental breakfastWhen you see that your hotel offers a continental breakfast, you can assume it’ll be something light, like bread, rolls, pastry, tea or coffee. Don’t expect a hot meal with all the trimmings.
Drop-off chargeA fee that’s charged for leaving a rental car at a different location from where it was picked up.
Eco-tourismThis is an opportunity to become immersed in the natural environment, by staying at resorts that support conservation efforts and offer guests a chance to get up close to wildlife.
Red-eye flightUsually an overnight flight that arrives early in the morning. It can be a good option when you don’t want to use a day of precious sightseeing time getting to your vacation destination.
Shoulder seasonThis is the time period between peak and off-peak seasons and can be a great time to get discounts on travel.
Depending on your destination, there are shoulder seasons for spring and fall travel, generally mid-April through mid-June and September through October.
Wellness travelA growing trend among travelers, wellness retreats promote healthy living through physical and spiritual activities.
Those activities can include spa treatments, meditation and yoga, walking tours, hiking and biking, healthy eating and culinary events, outings and adventures in nature and volunteer opportunities.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
