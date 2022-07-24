July is National Family Reunion Month, and if it’s been too long since you’ve gotten together with your loved ones, this is a great time to plan a trip together.
The services of a Travel Leaders travel advisor are invaluable when planning a multigenerational trip, especially if people are coming to the vacation spot from different locations.
You want a professional to handle all of the complicated logistics, from arranging flights, transportation and hotel rooms to helping plan the itinerary.
Your travel advisor will have suggestions, but you want to be prepared with an idea of the type of destination. For example, a big city, an all-inclusive resort, a beach spot or a mountain or lakeside retreat.
Make sure everyone in your group is on the same page about the type of trip and also agrees about the travel budget.
You should tell your travel advisor about any special needs, whether there’s an activity family members want to try or an attraction they want to see. When it comes to accommodations, is it important to have a big kitchen and dining area so that you can cook and eat some of your meals together? Do you want lodging that’s big enough for everyone to stay together, or would individual hotel rooms work better?
Resorts can be a terrific option for a family reunion. Everyone will be on the same property, making it easy to spend time together. Accommodations range from rooms to suites to residences with multiple bedrooms, so you’ll have a variety of choices. And if you stay at an all-inclusive resort, it’ll be easy to keep to your travel budget.
If your family loves spending time at the beach, you’ll find lots of choices from Hawaii to Florida and the Carolinas to the Caribbean. If you’d prefer a more rugged adventure, ski areas offer outdoor recreation during the summer, like hiking, biking and even golf. You can also plan a trip to enjoy the spectacular scenery at a national park.
A shared interest in history and culture is another good way to bring your family together, and cities are a great way to do that. With their variety, you’re sure to find activities and attractions to interest everyone.
For example, a trip to Chicago could include a visit to the dinosaurs at the Field Museum for the kids, while the adults can check out the masterpieces at the Art Institute.
Atlanta offers a treasure trove of history, including the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, and child-friendly attractions like the Georgia Aquarium.
Perhaps there’s a destination that’s been on your family’s travel bucket list for ages, like a trip to Europe. Taking the journey together can strengthen family bonds and make the experience even more memorable. Your travel advisor can plan a private tour and help you visit places that have special resonance to your family’s history.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
