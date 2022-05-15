This week I’ve put together a collection of great accessories and supplies you may consider buying to make your next outdoor adventure a little better.
1. Drinking-Water Hose: Camco Premium Drinking Water Hose
You can survive for a longer time in your RV without fresh vegetables than you can survive without clean drinking water, which is why a drinking water hose is the first RV must have on our list.
You’ll need to be able to hook into a water source whether you’re at an RV resort and using city water or just filling your RV’s fresh water tank before you keep driving.
When choosing an RV drinking water hose, keep in mind that the water connection you’re hooking up to might not always be super close to the city water or potable water inlets on your rig.
This is why we opted to include a 50-foot drinking water hose as our recommendation in this section.
If you live in below freezing temperature zones, choose from our heated RV water hose specified list.
2. Inline Water Filter: Camco RV/Marine Water Filter (Available on Amazon)
The unfortunate reality of hooking up to new sources of fresh water when you’re traveling in an RV is that the quality can fluctuate drastically.
Firstly, the quality of drinking water at an RV park will depend on whether they’re pulling from city water or a well on-site. And even if it’s always city water, every city has different mandates for how they treat and filter their drinking water.
An inline water filter is the best and most effective way to improve the safety and taste of drinking water coming into your RV.
This filter screws right onto your drinking water hose and filters out dirt, debris, chlorine, heavy metals and other potentially harmful chemicals that you probably don’t want in your drinking water.
3. RhinoFlex Camper Sewer Hose (Available on Amazon)
In addition to needing the right stuff to get water into your RV, you’ll also need the proper accessory to empty your RV’s grey water and black water tanks.
A RhinoFlex sewer hose is a must-have RV accessory because these are some of the most durable and long-lasting sewer hoses on the market today.
While you can always opt to trust a cheaper sewer hose with your waste disposal needs, that’s almost always going to leave you more susceptible to disposal issues.
And we recommend choosing a sewer hose with a minimum length of 20 feet so you have the reach to connect to more disposal stations even if they don’t allow you to park right next to the waste outlet.
4. RV Sewer Hose Support
One thing that I personally always hated when I first began traveling in RVs is having to pick up my sewer hose to empty the leftover remnants in the hose once the majority of your waste is gone.
That’s why I was elated when I discovered there was an RV accessory called a sewer hose support.
These supports are accordion-style stands that you place underneath your RV sewer hose. They create a slope underneath your hose so more waste empties naturally using the wonderful force of gravity.
This means you won’t have to empty as many remnants before finishing your dumping process.
5. Water Pressure Regulator: Renator Water Pressure Regulator Valve
Not all RV parks and campgrounds regulate the water pressure that comes out of their spigots when you park at a campsite. Excessive water pressure entering your RV can have a devastating impact on your RV’s internal piping.
In the worst-case scenario, it can cause pipes to burst and result in significant water damage in your rig. That’s why the next must have RV accessory on our list is a water pressure regulator.
This accessory screws onto your drinking water hose either at the spigot end or the inlet end on your RV.
The regulator will reduce the water pressure to a safe level so that you greatly decrease the chances of pipes bursting and spilling water into the underneath compartments of your RV.
