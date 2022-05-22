Here are five more great ideas for accessories and supplies you may consider buying to make the most of your next outdoor experience.
1. Water Connector Y Valve (Available on Amazon)
When you park at an RV park or campground, sometimes you need the water spigot for more than one purpose.
Of course, you’ll probably want to connect to city water for drinking, showering, and washing dishes. But you might also want to connect a smaller hose for cleaning bikes, mats or other recreational equipment before packing up and heading to your next destination.
That’s why it’s smart to keep a water connector Y valve in your RV so that you can split the water output from a campsite spigot. This will allow you to connect to city water and also use an external hose without constantly have to unhook one in order to hook up the other
2. RV Leveling Blocks (Available on Amazon)
There are certain critical RV appliances that will only work efficiently if you park your RV on a level surface.
But the reality of RV living is that you’ll rarely find a perfectly level parking place for your rig. Fortunately, they make a must-have RV accessory that helps you easily level your RV if you don’t have hydraulic jacks on your rig.
RV leveling blocks can be set up under any of your RV tires to bring it as close to level as possible. You can even set up a stair-style system to get your front or back tires up on three or four blocks if you have a significantly sloped spot.
That’s why you should choose a leveling block kit that has a minimum of 10 blocks in it.
3. Compact Coffee Maker (Available on Amazon)
While I could put this in our RV kitchen accessories section, it’s my personal feeling that a compact coffee maker is an RV ‘must-must-have.’
I need my morning coffee to get going, but most RVs don’t have the kind of space you’ll need for the kinds of cumbersome coffee makers that you’ll typically find in a residential home.
The great part about one of these compact coffee makers is that you can prep them the night before and then simply wake up and hit the button to start the brew on your way to the bathroom in the morning.
And this particular model includes an auto-pause feature that allows you to pause the brew cycle to grab your first cup before the full cycle is complete.
Even if you want to choose another coffee maker for your own RV space, check our best RV coffee maker list.
4. RV Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Available on Amazon)
An RV is not a small investment in most cases. As such, it’s important that you do everything in your power to protect that investment.
One of the most dangerous scenarios for an RVer is a tire blow-out. This can cause you to lose control of your rig, which presents obvious risks to your RV and everyone in it.
That’s why a tire pressure monitoring system is one of the Top 10 RV gadgets.
This kind of system places a gauge on each of your RV’s tires and then automatically relays pressure information and other key statistics to a digital monitor that you’ll place on the dashboard of your rig.
This allows you to preemptively notice pressure or temperature issues before they result in larger damage.
5. Central Vacuum System (Available on Amazon)
There are many ways to keep an RV clean. You can rip up the old carpets and install new laminate flooring so that it’s easier to just sweep your rig out.
Or you could get a small, handheld vacuum to take care of upholstery and RV rugs.
But the best way to make RV cleaning super easy is to install a central vacuum system. These usually fit underneath a sofa bed or kitchen seat cushion and come with enough hose to reach every nook and cranny of your RV.
It gives you all the flexibility of a central vacuum system in a residential home, but in a more compact package. And it also means less frequent emptying of catchment containers than you would deal with on a traditional handheld vacuum.
