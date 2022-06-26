From visiting big cities or small towns to beaches, lakes or mountains, the places where you can take a Fourth of July vacation are as varied as the United States itself.
Here are a few travel ideas for celebrating Independence Day:
Boston is known as the “Cradle of Liberty” because of the key events that took place there leading up to the American Revolution. You can explore that history with a walk along Freedom Trail, where the 16 stops include the Paul Revere House.
Harborfest, Boston’s Independence Day party, takes place from July 1-4, with a lineup that includes parades, music, a classic car show and a chowder festival. On the Fourth of July, there’ll be a reading of the Declaration of Independence and an evening concert by the Boston Pops, followed by fireworks.
Philadelphia celebrates both Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery, and the Fourth of July with the Wawa Welcome America Festival, which runs from June 19 to July 4.
Organizers have designed the festival to create a more complete picture of freedom and liberty, including different perspectives on what independence means in the birthplace of America. It ends with a free outdoor concert and fireworks on the Fourth.
Philadelphia’s attractions include Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence was adopted, the Liberty Bell and the National Constitution Center.
Myrtle Beach, a resort area on South Carolina’s Atlantic coast, is the hub of the Grand Strand, a 60-mile stretch of beaches with a boardwalk, restaurants, water parks and celebrity-designed golf courses.
Activities on the Fourth include parades, a riverboat cruise, a 5K race and a celebration at Surfside Beach.
Surfside is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and as an autism-friendly travel destination. In the evening, there’ll be fireworks at the shopping and entertainment complex Broadway at the Beach.
Custer, South Dakota, hosts an Old Time Country Fourth of July, from July 3-4. Activities include a parade, music, old-fashioned games and races, an arts and crafts festival and fireworks.
Custer is a great base for exploring the Black Hills. Nearby attractions include the Crazy Horse Memorial and Mount Rushmore, where Independence Day events are slated for July 3.
Custer State Park has miles of trails for walking, hiking and biking. The 18-mile Wildlife Loop Road winds through grazing areas for antelope, elk and buffalo. Sunrise or sunset is the best time to spot them.
Huntington Beach, in Southern California, has been holding a Fourth of July celebration since 1904, when it commemorated the arrival of the first electric passenger train, linking the area with Los Angeles.
This hometown tradition continues from July 1-4 with a parade, the Pier Plaza Festival featuring rides and games, and fireworks over the ocean.
The Surf City 5K takes runners on a scenic route along historic Main Street and the Pacific Coast Highway. Huntington Beach is also home to the International Surfing Museum.
