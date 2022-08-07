National Girlfriends Day was Aug. 1, and a great way to celebrate this bond is by taking a trip with your nearest and dearest female friends. (Yes, your mom, siblings and other relatives count, too.)
The first step is to decide on a budget that everyone can afford. Then, come to an agreement about the type of trip you want to take, whether it’s a long weekend in a big city, an outdoor adventure or a relaxing vacation at a resort.
After you know how much you want to spend and what you want to do, a Travel Leaders travel advisor can help you find the perfect spot and work out the logistics.
Here are a few ideas:
New York City, with its many cultural attractions and wide range of hotels, is always a good choice. You can get tickets to a Broadway show and take in a museum exhibit.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art is featuring “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” through Sept. 5, with a hundred men’s and women’s ensembles created by a diverse range of designers from the 1940s to the present.
For a memorable splurge, you can go to one of Manhattan’s most elegant spots, The Palm Court at The Plaza Hotel, for Afternoon Tea.
If you and your girlfriends love staying active, your travel advisor can recommend tour companies that specialize in outdoor adventures. Backroads offers meticulously planned itineraries that include walking, hiking and biking vacations.
For example, you can bike through California’s wine country, traveling along scenic back roads, past vineyards, small towns and redwood forests. You’ll enjoy farm-to-table meals and learn about the area’s history, from Spanish settlements to gold prospectors.
The Caribbean offers lots of great destinations for a relaxing beach vacation. By staying at an all-inclusive resort, it’ll be easier to keep to a budget.
There’s a resort for every taste, whether you and your girlfriends want wellness options and spa treatments, lively nightlife or a more secluded location on an island that’s off the beaten path.
You can also build your getaway around a shared interest. If you and your friends love shopping for antiques, the South Florida city of West Palm Beach is home to an Antique Row Art & Design District, with a selection of items from the 17th century to the 20th century.
You’ll also find lots of specialty shops, art galleries and, when you’re ready for a break, award-winning restaurants. Plus, everything is within walking distance.
Las Vegas can be a fun spot for getaway, whether or not you want to try your luck at the casinos. You and your girlfriends can plan a trip around seeing a performer everyone enjoys.
August’s headliners include Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, John Legend, Shania Twain and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. While you’re there, you can choose from several Cirque du Soleil shows, like The Beatles LOVE.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders Network/Fly Away Travel.
