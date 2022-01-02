Whether it’s crossing off a bucket list destination, celebrating a milestone or simply getting a well-earned opportunity for relaxation, giving the gift of travel this holiday season is a great way to surprise someone special — or even reward yourself.
When you give the gift of travel, you’re not only treating the recipient to a memorable experience, you’re helping them stay physically and mentally healthy, as well as manage stress.
Travel takes you out of your routine, giving you a burst of energy and experiences that enrich your life. It’s an opportunity to use your muscles and stretch your legs, whether that means walking, hiking, cycling, swimming or even dancing the night away. It can also give you a chance to relax by the pool, on a beach or onboard a ship.
A report by the Global Coalition on Aging found that after being on vacation for only a day or two, the vast majority of people are able to leave the stresses of work behind and relax. According to Paul Nussbaum, a neuropsychologist at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine who participated in the report, travel “challenges the brain with new and different experiences and environments.”
So perhaps this is the year when you help someone special celebrate a major life event — like a graduation, milestone birthday, anniversary or a retirement — in way that’s unique and memorable.
With the pandemic forcing many people to cancel vacations and stay close to home, the coming year is a great time to get together with loved ones you may not have seen in awhile. Think about the gift of a multigenerational family vacation, or a reunion with friends.
Travel stimulates the senses with new tastes and smells and sights and sounds. If you’re among the travelers who’ve missed those experiences over the past couple of years, you probably have a bucket list of places that you want to visit. Chances are some of the people closest to you also have a list. And it doesn’t have to be a place, either. A bucket list item could be attending a cultural or sporting event, too.
The gift of travel can be as simple or complex as you want, from a long weekend getaway to a week or two, or more. There are so many possibilities.
While some travelers crave new experiences, always being on the go, others would rather stay in one spot and relax. Perhaps a loved one wants to return to a place they visited years ago, a destination that holds cherished memories.
Someone on your gift list may want to try a new type of travel. Maybe they’ve always wanted to go on a cruise or, if they love cruises, try a river voyage. An all-inclusive resort could be on their bucket list, or a wellness retreat, or a trip devoted to a special interest, like cooking, history or music.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
