If you’re a golfer, taking a vacation where you can hit the links is a great way to enjoy an outdoor activity that’s naturally socially distant.
Here are a few of the country’s most scenic golf courses, along with luxurious resorts where you can relax as you bring a new challenge to your game. Through Travel Leaders’ SELECT program, you’ll be eligible for bonus amenities.
The championship course at The Biltmore in Miami/Coral Gables, Florida, is both classic and modern. Designed in 1925 by legendary golf architect Donald Ross, it was updated in 2018, while restoring some of the original elements. The result is a course that’s perfectly balanced for all skill levels.
The gorgeously renovated Kimpton EPIC, about 20 minutes away, is a great base for exploring vibrant Miami.
Originally built in 1897 and beautifully redesigned in 2000, the Ocean Course at The Breakers in Palm Beach is Florida’s oldest golf course. You’ll drive, chip and putt your way along 5,778 yards of lush tropical landscaping, complete with six lakes, hundreds of palm trees and a rich assortment of curves, shapes and depths.
The Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa is located on a private beach with seven acres of oceanfront and lush tropical gardens.
The Troon North Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, offers classic desert golfing on two courses where you’ll be rewarded with breathtaking vistas of the Sonoran Desert. The tees set up high on pedestals above the fairways and the bent-grass greens will take many shots to master.
At the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa, you can enjoy spectacular views of Paradise Valley, indulge in award-winning cuisine and get rejuvenated at the Asian-inspired spa.
The Quarry Golf Course in San Antonio, Texas, is built atop an abandoned cement plant, with a landscape that becomes more hypnotic as you progress. Around the fourth hole, creeks and streams come into play and on the back nine, you’ll play through an abandoned rock quarry with walls over 100 feet tall. With La Cantera Resort & Spa as your base, you can explore wineries in the Texas Hill Country.
The Crossings at Carlsbad near San Diego is equal parts golf course and nature preserve. Surrounded by a natural coastal habitat, rocky Pacific beaches and protected flora and fauna, the course was built to coexist with the environment, creating a rolling landscape filled with wetlands and sagebrush. The Park Hyatt Aviara Resort is minutes from the beach and set amid 200 acres overlooking a lagoon.
California’s Pebble Beach, home to numerous U.S. Open tournaments, is on every golfer’s wish list. Each hole holds a slice of golf history and as you play your round, you’ll enjoy stunning coastal views. The Ventana Big Sur resort, an adults-only property, overlooks one of California’s most treasured landscapes. It’s also convenient to hiking at Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park and the historic Carmel Mission.
