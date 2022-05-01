As mentioned in part one, regardless of your budget and desired experience, there are plenty of Roseburg campgrounds to choose from for an out-of-this-world experience. Below is another group of amazing options to choose from.
Umpqua Safari RV ParkWinston, which is about 10 miles south of Roseburg, is home to an amazing wildlife safari experience. There are over 500 animals to see on the safari that spans 4.5 miles. The aptly named Umpqua Safari RV Park is the perfect place to stay when you want to visit it.
If you love wildlife and being one with nature, you’ll certainly enjoy Umpqua Safari RV Park. You’ll have easy access to the nearby wildlife safari park in Winston. As for the park itself, it more than satisfies on the amenities front. With amenities so close, you’ll enjoy the best of both worlds — a sweet country feel surrounded by forest but with local restaurants and shopping nearby.
Location: 511 NE Main St., Winston, OR 97496; 541-679-6328
Number of RV Sites: 37
Amenities: Full Hookups. 30/50 Amp, Back-In/Pull-Through Sites, Showers, Pets allowed, Cell reception, Wi-FI
Rates: Daily/Weekly/Monthly Rates: $40/$200/$390
River’s Edge Mobile & RV ParkThe views are simply amazing at this riverfront park. The owners are flexible with varying timelines and provide quality amenities and an unbeatable location. They have many guests who stay month-to-month and have done so for years because the atmosphere feels like home.
You’ll love taking your daily walks to Amacher County Park and the boat launch. If you’ve brought your boat, raft or inner tube, you can spend your days floating along the river, a perfect activity for those hot summer days. This may be the best way to see Oregon and all that it has to offer.
Location: 5793 NE Stephens St., Winchester, OR 97495; 541-459-2390
Hours: Daily 8 a.m.–8 p.m.
Amenities: Full Hookups, 30/50 Amp, Back-In/Pull-Through Sites, Showers, Pets allowed, Cell reception, Wi-FI
Monthly Rates Available: from $325.00
On the River Golf & RV ParkThe name of this beautiful RV Park says it all. You’ll enjoy staying right on the river while having fun golfing with everyone in the family. There’s both an 18-hole golf course on-site as well as a miniature golf site for youngsters.
The campground’s managers, who all enjoy fishing, golf and RVing, had a vision of combining these activities. The end result is this dreamy park. Whether you choose to spend your days on the river or on the green, you’ll love On the River Golf & RV Park.
Location: 111 Whitson Lane, Myrtle Creek, OR 97457; 541-679-3505
Number of RV Sites: 58
Amenities: Full Hookups. 30/50 Amp, Back-In/Pull-Through Sites, Showers, Pets allowed, Cell reception, Wi-FI
Daily/Weekly/Monthly Rates: $40/$240/Call for monthly rates
HI-Way Haven RV ParkOne of the things that Hi-Way Haven RV Park is best known for is the drive-in movie experience that they offer. The campground was built on a historical drive-in theater site and is officially licensed to provide drive-in movies free of charge. Grab some free popcorn and enjoy family movie night the way it was meant to be.
You’ll obviously love Hi-Way Haven if you’re a movie fanatic, but you’ll also love it for a whole lot more reasons than just that. Once you get to the property, you’ll enjoy breathing in the delicious Oregon air with all its trees and the quiet atmosphere that surrounds you. You’ll love all the water sports and rafting available on-site as well.
Location: 609 Fort McKay Road, Sutherlin, OR 97479; 541-459-4557
Number of RV Sites: 101
Amenities: Full Hookups. 30/50 Amp, Back-In/Pull-Through Sites, Showers, Pets allowed, Cell reception, Wi-FI
Daily/Weekly/Monthly Rates: $31.50/$175/Call for monthly rates
I hope this has been helpful to my fellow RVers as you plan your next trip. There are plenty of great RV parks throughout Oregon. But, Douglas County has some of the finest.
Remember, you don’t need to travel hundreds of miles to have a great time. Sometimes a fun family adventure can be in your own county.
