The holidays will be here before you know it and with pent-up demand to travel, you’re likely to find increased demand for flights, rental cars and hotels. So advance planning is crucial.
First, of course, you have to decide where to go. If you’re like most travelers who missed out on a holiday trip last year because of the pandemic, this could be a chance to cross off a bucket-list destination. If you’ve been thinking about getting together with your family, you may want to consider a multigenerational trip.
Wherever you decide to go, by booking early you’ll have a better chance of getting your first choice in hotels, all-inclusive resorts and flights, especially if you’ll be traveling to a popular spot.
The bigger your group, the more important it is to reserve early so that you can all arrive at the same time and find lodging together. You’ll need to plan ahead to reserve a rental car, too, since they’re at a premium in many parts of the country.
If you’re traveling abroad, make sure that your passport will have at least six months of validity left. According to the State Department, the wait time for a passport is 18 weeks. But expedited processing, which takes 12 weeks, is available for an additional fee.
The industry organization Airlines for America traditionally ranks the days just before and after Thanksgiving and Christmas as the busiest travel days. The lightest are Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. If your plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas are flexible, you may be able to save by flying at a time that’s less in demand, like early in the morning or later in the evening.
Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth are routinely among the nation’s busiest airports. If you have other airports nearby, you may want to think about alternatives. For example, several smaller airports serve Southern California in addition to Los Angeles International Airport. While flying out of a smaller airport may not save money, it could make your trip less stressful. Security checkpoints are likely to be less crowded and you could find it easier to get a space in the airport lots.
When choosing your flight, remember to take into account the weather in late December. If you have to make a connection, be sure to give yourself plenty of time in case there are any weather-related delays. You don’t want to be rushing to make a connecting flight, especially if you’re in an unfamiliar airport where the gates can be far apart, or even in different terminals.
If there’s something special you want to do at your destination, whether it’s a seasonal performance, attraction, exhibit or even a restaurant, remember that a lot of other people are going to have the same idea. Look into buying tickets or making a reservation in advance.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
