The holiday season is a popular time to get engaged, so if there’s a wedding in your future, here are some top honeymoon destinations according to a recent survey by wedding planning website The Knot.
Hawaii is number one on the list, and there’s a lot to choose from among the major islands. On Oahu, you’ll find the capital, Honolulu, iconic Waikiki Beach and historic sites like the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
Maui offers luxury resorts, the scenic Hana Highway and romantic sunrises and sunsets in Haleakala National Park. The big island of Hawaii is perfect for relaxing on the beach and playing golf. You can also go hiking or driving in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
Kaui, known as the Garden Island, has a laid-back atmosphere and a landscape that includes mountains, rainforests, rivers and cascading waterfalls.
If your ideal honeymoon involves a road trip, northern California is a great destination. The 17-Mile Drive will take you along the Monterey Peninsula, much of which hugs the rugged Pacific coastline.
Along the way, you’ll find places to stretch your legs and explore, including Cypress Point Lookout, a spectacular spot to catch sunsets; Bird Rock, home to birds, harbor seals and sea lions; and the famous Pebble Beach golf course. If you venture farther north, you can get a taste of the wine country in Napa and Sonoma counties.
The Florida Keys are a string of islands that stretch for about 120 miles off the state’s southern tip, offering honeymooners choices from arts to wildlife. The Keys are home to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, the first undersea park in the United States. You can see the coral reefs and marine life from a glass-bottom boat or by scuba diving or snorkeling.
In Key West, you can browse through galleries and antique shops and tour the Ernest Hemingway Home, where the writer lived in the 1930s.
The Caribbean is always a popular spot for honeymoons. The Knot’s top destinations in the region include the Bahamas, Jamaica, St. Lucia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Antigua and Aruba.
No matter which one you choose, you’ll find pristine beaches and crystal-clear water, along with a variety of outdoor activities, from swimming and snorkeling to hiking and biking. You’ll also get a chance to explore the region’s food, culture and history. With numerous hotels and resorts, you can plan a trip that’s within your budget.
The Central American nation of Costa Rica is a leader in ecological tourism, a place to view the natural world in unspoiled surroundings. One such spot is the Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve, a mountain rainforest that’s home to hundreds of species of plant and animal life.
With coastline on both the Pacific and Caribbean, Costa Rica also boasts great beaches. Some of the most beautiful ones are in Manuel Antonio National Park, where you’ll also find diverse wildlife, hiking trails and snorkeling.
