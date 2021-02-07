The romance of the road has been celebrated in books, movies and music. By taking a honeymoon road trip, you and your spouse can create your own romantic story, stopping wherever and whenever you want.
Your Travel Leaders travel advisor can help with all the details, from car rental and accommodations to offering advice on where to go. Here are a few suggestions.
Driving from San Francisco to Los Angeles along the gorgeous Pacific Coast Highway is a quintessential American road trip. By starting your trip in San Francisco, you’ll be closer to the ocean. Along the way, you can enjoy the laid-back atmosphere in seaside towns like Carmel-by-the-Sea and Pismo Beach.
Must-see stops include the Monterey Bay Aquarium; the opulent Hearst Castle, the home of famed newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst; and the Old Mission Santa Barbara, with its artifacts and colorful gardens. At Big Sur, you can go hiking and bird watching while taking in ocean vistas.
A road trip from Sedona, Arizona to Las Vegas is both relaxing and thrilling. You’ll land in the City of Lights for a glitzy end to your nature-filled honeymoon. Sedona is a prime destination for hiking enthusiasts. You’ll want to watch the sun set on stunning sites like the red rocks of Oak Creek Canyon, often described as the Grand Canyon’s smaller cousin.
Ways to explore the outdoors include horseback riding, fishing or mountain climbing, or even taking a ride in a hot-air balloon. You can also admire the grandeur of the Grand Canyon itself and look for wildlife in Zion National Park.
It only takes four hours to drive from Miami to Key West, but with all the roadside attractions along the way, it’s easy to spend a full week exploring. You’ll want to take your time to savor this journey along the Florida Keys, stopping to sample local favorites like conch fritters and smoked fish, or enjoy a cocktail on the sand.
Be sure to visit Everglades National Park, the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States, where you can go boating among the manatees and crocodiles. The original Seven Mile Bridge that connects the Keys was built in 1912. While only open to pedestrians and cyclists now, it’s still a sight to behold.
For couples from the mid-Atlantic, Virginia’s wine country makes for an easy, rejuvenating honeymoon that’s relatively close to home. You’ll find more than 300 wineries and several wine trails, surrounded by stunning scenery and historic small towns along the way.
The city of Charlottesville is at the center of the Monticello Wine Trail, with the home of Thomas Jefferson located nearby. Must-visits include Barboursville, a stately winery run by the Zonin family from Veneto, Italy, and Blenheim Vineyards, owned by rocker Dave Matthews.
On the Shenandoah Valley Wine Country Trail, you’ll roll past orchards, horse farms, Civil War battlefields and breathtaking mountains on your winery-hopping route.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor at Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.