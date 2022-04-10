More Americans are opting for the freedom and convenience of the open road. Whether it’s just for a weekend getaway to the beach or mountains or it’s part of a more permanent lifestyle change, RVs are a great way to travel and live in comfort.
If you’re thinking of buying an RV or are looking to refinance an existing RV loan, you’re probably wondering what your financing options are and how to get the lowest rate and best terms possible.
RV financing optionsWhen it comes to RV loans, you generally have a few different options. Securing a loan through a traditional or online bank. But keep in mind that, like dealerships, banks are concerned with turning a profit and, again, you may be met with high origination and processing fees and suboptimal rates.
The other option is to get your RV loan through a credit union. Often times your local RV dealership will have a great relationship with them. And, because they’re member-owned, not-for-profit organizations, credit unions are often able to offer loans with lower interest rates, better terms and fewer fees.
Benefits of credit union RV financingThere are a number of advantages to getting your RV loan through a credit union as opposed to a bank or other lender. Credit unions can do everything that the large banks can do, and they still generally offer a comparable range of products — just with better terms and better service.
Here are just a few of the many reasons to choose an RV loan from a credit union as opposed to a for-profit lender:
Lower interest rates
Lower fees
Easier to qualify
More personalized service
More forgiving of poor credit
Community-focused approach
Joining a credit unionUnfortunately, many people write-off credit unions because they’re worried they won’t qualify or they think they’ll have to sacrifice the convenience and flexibility of large, mainstream banks. In reality, many people find that credit unions are actually more convenient than large banks.
While credit unions do have membership requirements, it’s almost guaranteed that you’ll be able to find one you’ll be able to qualify for. In fact, studies show that 99% of Americans are eligible to join.
There are several great credit unions to choose from in Douglas County; Rogue Credit Union, Cascade Credit Union and NW Community credit union to name of a few. Each of them are known for treating their members like family. In addition they offer online and mobile banking services.
My final tip is to make sure you find an RV dealership that has strong relationships to local credit unions (typically this is the case with the larger RV dealerships in your area). These relationship typically play to your benefit in you getting favorable rates and saving money.
