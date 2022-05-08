Part of the excitement in traveling to a new destination — especially if it’s a place where you don’t speak the language — comes from the chance to experience the local culture.
Of course, you can read up on the main tourist attractions. But to really get to know a place you want to go beyond the obvious. You want to explore the hidden gems, stroll through the fun neighborhoods, try the restaurants, cafes and nightspots where the locals gather.
That’s where the SELECT In-Country Partners Program of Travel Leaders Network can provide invaluable assistance with your vacation.
In-Country Partners is a carefully vetted international portfolio of more than a hundred destination management companies and specialty tour operators in more than 150 countries. They specialize in providing their clients with the ultimate luxury travel experience. These are destination experts, chosen for their background in supporting travel advisors.
Just like the name says, these partners are located in the country where they work. That gives them a high level of insider knowledge and access to local resources, enabling them to curate unique experiences.
Working with you, they can put together a customized itinerary that will match the dreams you have for your vacation. For example, perhaps you have a special interest or hobby that you want to explore during your trip. Maybe there’s a live performance you want to attend, an outdoor activity, shopping expedition or particular cuisine on your bucket list.
A local partner’s services include providing enriching experiences, VIP ground assistance of all types 24/7, private guides and knowledge of the country that goes above and beyond what you can do on your own.
Your vacation time is limited, and having a tour guide by your side can help ensure that you make the best use of that time, enhancing your experience in a number of important ways.
A good guide will help with the practical details, such as the best day and time of day to visit museums and other attractions. He or she will also be able to give you a sense of comfort, helping you feel safe in a new destination, steering you away from areas you want to avoid and toward places you shouldn’t miss.
As you plan your vacation, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by advice on what you should see and do. A local guide has accurate, up-to-date-information. He or she can offer trusted advice on whether that out-of-the-way place is worth the trip. If you have several options to choose from when it comes to an activity, whether it’s a hiking trail or a museum, your guide can help you decide which one is best.
Wherever you go, your tour guide will serve as a walking travelogue, explaining the history, traditions and culture of everything that you’re seeing, answering questions and giving you the personal attention that you wouldn’t get traveling on your own.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.