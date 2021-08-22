If Las Vegas is on your travel bucket list, or you’re a fan but haven’t visited in awhile, this is a good time to start planning a trip. Hotels and casinos are open, entertainment is returning and a thrilling new attraction will open this fall.
You can enjoy your visit with the knowledge that the city’s hotels and resorts have health and safety plans in place, offering services like touchless check-in, easy access to hand washing and hand sanitizer stations, updated ventilation and enhanced cleaning protocols.
Part of what makes Las Vegas special is a chance to see big name entertainers from a wide variety of musical genres, all in or around the 4 mile Strip. Stars who canceled their appearances last year due to COVID-19 are starting to announce plans for 2021.
Concerts by Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will help launch a new 5,000-seat theater on the Strip, with dates beginning in November and running into March. Other headliners who’ve announced dates include Usher, Gwen Stefani and Keith Urban. More announcements are sure to follow in the coming weeks.
Cirque du Soleil, the troupe known for a combination of acrobatics and compelling storytelling, is a popular Las Vegas attraction. So far, Cirque has announced the reopening of two long-running productions. “Mystere” is a vivid, music-filled mix of circus skills, dance and comedy. The aquatic-themed “O” pays tribute to the beauty of theater with synchronized swimmers and divers, in addition to world-class acrobats.
The immersive flight ride FlyOver comes to the Strip this fall. Seated on moving platforms and surrounded by a 52-foot high-definition screen, you’ll have the sensation of soaring over breathtaking landscapes, complete with special effects like mist and wind, and even the scents of nature.
The Real Wild West will take you on a tour of landmarks like the Grand Canyon, the Mojave Desert, Zion National Park and the Las Vegas Strip itself. On the Legends of Iceland, you’ll explore the country’s history along with its volcanoes, glaciers and other natural wonders.
It’s a good bet that you’ll find a Las Vegas museum to capture your interest. One of the most popular is the Mob Museum, which examines the connection between organized crime and law enforcement. You can view a rogue’s gallery of the most notorious figures from more than a century of Mob history, look at the work of a crime laboratory and explore the Prohibition era at a Roaring Twenties distillery and speakeasy.
Las Vegas is famous for its bright lights, and the Neon Museum displays more than 200 signs from casinos and other businesses dating to the 1930s.
You don’t have to travel far from Las Vegas to enjoy Nevada’s rugged natural beauty, either. At the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, about a half-hour away, you’ll find towering sandstone peaks, numerous trails for hiking and bicycling and a 13-mile scenic drive.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor at Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
