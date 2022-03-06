A vacation offers time for relaxation and exploration, but it can also be a great opportunity to try something new or practice a skill. Your Travel Leaders travel advisor can plan a trip that adds a learning experience to the mix.
For example, some of the hotels that are part of the Travel Leaders SELECT program, where you’ll be eligible for special amenities, offer classes.
Guests at the Mansion on Forsyth Park, in historic Savannah, can expand their culinary skills at the 700 Kitchen Cooking School. Topics range from The Southern Table to International Street Food to learning how to prepare the perfect Mother’s Day Brunch.
Canyon Ranch, in Tucson, is renowned for its extensive program of wellness activities, including customized exercise programs and nutrition guidance. One of the most popular classes is the weeklong Gotta Dance at the Ranch. Choreographers provide instruction for all levels of students and in a variety of styles, including hip-hop, jazz, ballet and Bollywood.
Your children will gain a new appreciation for the sea and marine life in the AcquaMarine program at Miami’s Acqualina Resort & Spa. Kids ages 5 to 12 can try their hand at crafts, games and other creative activities, all while learning about topics from alligators to sea turtles.
If your kids are studying a foreign language, a family trip to a destination where they can practice that skill will be a great learning experience as well as build their confidence.
You can plan a trip to one of Europe’s capitals, like Paris, Rome or Madrid, or stay closer to home with a trip to Montreal or a vacation at an all-inclusive resort in Mexico. Wherever you go, your children will get lots of practice with greetings, saying please and thank-you, ordering food and translating street signs. Parents can join in the adventure, too, by taking a language class or practicing with language-learning software before leaving home.
Tours with an educational focus are another good way to combine learning and travel.
Project Expedition offers tours in the United States and around the world, including partial and full-day programs with a hands-on component. For example, you can pan for gold in Juneau, Alaska, where you’ll hear about the city’s colorful mining heritage and enjoy a dinner of wild salmon. In Rome, a professional chef will teach you how to make pasta from scratch. In Mexico, you can learn about the country’s Mayan culture by exploring archaeological sites, swimming in an ancient cenote and visiting thriving communities.
The nonprofit Road Scholar organizes educational travel programs primarily geared to older adults. You can explore the history of the civil-rights movement on a trip to Atlanta, Montgomery, Selma and Birmingham or discover Southern California’s best museums through private showings and lectures. Road Scholar also offers trips that grandparents can take with their grandchildren, like a visit to Philadelphia that focuses on Colonial American history.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
