If you’ve missed spending time with your extended family, traveling to one of Mexico’s all-inclusive resorts is a great way to get together in a place that’s dedicated to maintaining a safe environment.
The advantage of an all-inclusive resort is that once you arrive, you never have to leave the property. Your accommodations, meals and activities are all in one convenient spot. Since the vast majority of your expenses are included, it’s easier to plan a vacation that fits your budget.
No matter which resort you choose, you’ll find strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, including a limit on the number of guests. Resorts are also enhancing cleaning and reducing capacity throughout the property in areas such as restaurants, pools and spas. They’ve increased the space between seating in public areas to make it easier to stay physically distant, instituted mask requirements and increased takeout options for dining.
Your Travel Leaders travel advisor will have lots of suggestions about places to go and where to stay, but here are some examples.
Cancún, on the Yucatán Peninsula, is Mexico’s largest resort area, with a lengthy beachfront hotel zone. The region is renowned for its white-sand beaches, clear turquoise waters and rich marine life. Whether your group is all adults around the same age or multigenerational, you’ll find a resort that meets your needs.
For example, The Grand at Moon Palace offers two options: one has more of a cozy atmosphere that’s perfect for families with young children, while another offers an active vibe and bustling nightlife.
At Iberostar Cancún, you’ll have plenty to keep you busy, from golf to Zumba classes to diving excursions for an up-close look at colorful coral reefs.
Playa del Carmen, along Mexico’s Riviera Maya, is a fishing village that’s become one of the country’s newest resort destinations while preserving its small-town charm. The Iberostar Tucán, with a design inspired by native culture, is located along one of Riviera Maya’s most stunning stretches of beachfront. The resort’s Aliveness program offers activities, cuisine and spa treatments to help you relax and connect with the outdoors.
A sister resort, Iberostar Paraíso Maya, will give you a Caribbean experience with an appreciation of ancient Mayan civilization. The lobby bar features a re-creation of the pyramid of Chichén Itzá. And one of the resort’s nine pools will make you feel like you’re floating along a river through the jungle.
Mexico’s western coast, on the Pacific Ocean, offers lots of options, too, including Puerto Vallarta, nestled between the palm-covered foothills of the Sierra Madres and Banderas Bay. About an hour from Puerto Vallarta is the Iberostar Playa Mita, where you can take in an unforgettable sunset at a resort built from local stone, wood and marble. You and your family can relax by the pool, get pampered with a spa treatment or play golf at a course designed by champion Greg Norman.
