A multigenerational vacation can be a fun, relaxing way to spend time with your family while creating unforgettable memories. Here are some planning tips and ideas about where to go.
Before deciding on a destination, make sure everyone is in agreement about where to go, where to stay and how much to spend. Draw up a list of must-have items.
Do you want lodging that’s big enough to allow everyone to stay in the same place? Is it important to have a kitchen and large dining area so that you can cook and eat some of your meals together? Will everyone’s interests and energy level be accommodated? Are there things you can do together, as well as opportunities for family members to go off on their own?
An all-inclusive resort in Mexico or the Caribbean is a great option if you’re looking for variety all in one spot. Many have activities that your kids can do by themselves, in addition to things you can enjoy as a family.
All-inclusive resorts also fit if your family contains multiple travel styles, from those who want to stay on the property all the time to others who like to venture out for excursions. Since the vast majority of your expenses are included, it’s easier to plan a vacation that fits your budget.
Big cities — Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, Paris or Rome — are also perfect for multigenerational trips. You won’t have any problem finding museums and other attractions for every age and interest. Family members can do things at their own pace. You can spend some time together, then split up for part of the day if you have different priorities for sightseeing.
Pick a city with good public transportation so that it’s easy to get around, and with plenty of parks for times when everyone just needs a break.
If your family has an outdoor activity that you all enjoy — or you’ve all wanted to try — you can plan a trip around it.
The Caribbean and Florida are both great destinations for water sports like swimming, snorkeling, kayaking and scuba diving.
National parks offer hiking trails for every level of ability, including some that are accessible to visitors with limited mobility.
If your family loves skiing or snowboarding, it’s not too early to plan a wintertime trip to a resort in the Rockies or the Northeast. You’ll find lessons for beginners as well as slopes for novice to advanced skiers.
A shared interest in history, culture and cuisine is also a good way to bring your family together. You can pick a city with food that you love or you’ve wanted to try, like New Orleans.
With live performance starting up again, you can book a vacation in New York City for theater, music or dance.
A family trip to Washington, D.C., is a great way to spark your kids’ curiosity about American history.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.