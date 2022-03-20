As Oregonians, when we see the sun coming out more often, flowers starting to bloom and the weather getting warmer, we know it’s time to enjoy the fun and sun of the great outdoors. This includes firing up the grill and digging out the RV to be used again.
Here’s a checklist to review before your first RV trip of the year:
Inspect your slide-outsThe beginning of camping season is the perfect time to assess the condition of each distinct part of your motorhome or trailer, and frequently inspecting your slide-outs can prevent expensive maintenance costs in the future.
Before hitting the road, check your RV slide seals, slide covers and your slide mechanism for any debris, tears or dryness. You might also consider adding lubrication to the slide-out mechanism, if needed.
Inspect your RV awningsPull your awnings out before washing your RV, put your awnings away during bad weather and always make sure to clear any sticks or debris before putting your awnings away.
If your awning is wet, you won’t want to roll it up until it’s dry. If you absolutely have to roll up a wet awning, make sure to open it at your first opportunity so it can fully dry out.
Inspect and clean RV appliancesIt’s important to check your appliances before taking your RV out for the season. Appliances such as water heaters, refrigerators, furnaces and air conditioning units require routine maintenance to operate properly.
Remove any debris and rust from the burners on your water heater, refrigerator, stove and furnace by blowing them out with compressed air. Also inspect for any blockages from any critters that may have made a winter home in the intake/exhaust tubes.
Clean or replace your air conditioner filters and inspect the coils. In addition, you’ll want to take this opportunity to test your CO and LP detectors, and replace if necessary.
Check your water heaterBefore you start your RV travel for the season, take a peek at the exterior vent openings on your water heater, which need to be regularly checked for rust, bugs and other debris from the road or campground.
Check your holding tanksMost RVs have a freshwater tank, a gray water tank and a black water tank. Freshwater tanks should be cleaned after each use. Gray tanks connect to your sink, shower, washer and more. Along with the black tank, it’s important to keep the gray tank treated with chemicals to help prevent bad smells from infiltrating your camper.
While we recommend sanitizing your RV water system once a year, at the very least, it’s a good idea to flush and sanitize each tank before or after each use.
Check LP tanks for leaksUnless you have an all-electric coach, it’s important to do proper checks and maintenance on your liquid propane tanks.
Especially before you head out on your first camping trip of the season, you’ll want to be sure you’ve thoroughly checked for any leaks in the system, as propane leaks can be extremely dangerous.
Change fuel system filtersIn diesel coaches, it is recommended that you change the primary and secondary fuel filters once every 15,000 miles or every 12 months, whichever comes first.
To prevent algae from clogging your filters, use a treatment when you’re camping or storing your RV for an extended amount of time. You should also start and run your RV for an hour or so every few months.
Change the engine air filterNot only is changing the engine air filter generally good practice, it can also help keep your coach fuel efficient, which can end up saving you money in the long run.
Set RV tire pressureBecause blowouts can be incredibly dangerous for drivers as well as damaging to the coach, proper RV tire maintenance is essential. In addition to maintaining the manufacturer recommended tire pressure as found in your RV, you should also regularly have your tires aligned and check your tires for dry rot and curb damage.
I hope this checklist helped someone. There’s nothing worse than a dream family RV trip turning in to a nightmare. Happy camping.
