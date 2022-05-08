1. Paul Hemphill
Consider how much space you need. There are lots of types of RVs out there, so do some research to figure out what best suits your needs. While you don’t typically need a special driver’s license to hop behind the wheel, you might be more comfortable driving one that is attached to your car via a trailer hitch, or one that is more like a van, rather than the big hulking motorhomes. And it depends on where you are going. Just heading to a campsite and parking? You might want more space if you’ve got a large family, but if you are heading through cities or places where parking might be an issue, it’s worth thinking about something a little more maneuverable.
2. Do you want your vehicle with you? If so, you might want a travel trailer. These come in all sizes you can think of, from the cute rounded campers to the pop-up kind to ones with a fifth wheel (which requires a special hitch on your car). It’s a good option if you want to drive in your own car, but be prepared for the adjustment of hauling (especially when making turns), and make sure to check your car’s towing capabilities before renting.
3. Would you rather travel light? Class B vans, like the cute Volkswagen minibus campers of yesteryear or the more modern Mercedes Sprinter, offer ease of drivability, but have been converted to still have the basic necessities for camping if there’s just one or two of you.
4. Do you want a luxury van? The mega motorhomes, also known as Class A RVs, can be as simple or as luxe as you want them. It’s the perfect option for big families or if you want to live out your rock star fantasies.
5. Or maybe you want something in the middle. Class C RVs, also known as a Cabover (because the cab sleeping quarter typically juts out over the top of the driver’s seat). These have kitchen and dining areas too, but tend to be a little smaller than their Class A counterparts, and you’ll still feel like you’re driving a truck.
6. Figure out your destination. Are you planning on visiting national parks or heading to a campsite in the woods? Before you hit up a rental site, you’ll need to make sure to also book your RV camping site and hookup ahead of time. There are tons of options and apps, from KOA to Allstays, for you to find campgrounds or RV parks to suit your needs, or download the app FreeRoam to find campgrounds and other RV-friendly spots to stop along the way. Also make sure to ask about additional fees from these sites when booking, from propane to firewood.
7. Then head to a rental website. Things to be mindful of when renting: make sure to look for hidden fees. From insurance to generators to cleaning fees, mileage and more, check the fine print before you sign the contract. And often you’ll get different rates depending on how long you rent for and what time of year you are renting.
8. Check if your pets are welcome. Some RV owners and companies may allow you to bring your four-legged family members along, but other rentals might not allow it. So before you book your dream RV trip to the great outdoors, check the pet policy.
9. Make sure you’ve got the power. Most larger RVs come with a generator, however you’ll have a limited amount of hours a day you can use it if you are renting. This means you’ll need to be able to plug the electric and water systems into an RV campsite or not use the generator more than the allotted hours in order to avoid major overage fees. Most rental websites will give you a quick tutorial on how to connect to a hook up at your destination.
I hope this was helpful to someone. Happy camping.
