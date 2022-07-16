This week I wanted to feature a News-Review reader, Janice Burke of Glide, who reached out to me and wanted to share her RVing experience, specifically Boondocking. Take it away, Janice.
In the early evenings, my husband and I would sit under our new covered porch on our beautiful Glide property and often say to each other, “We could be sharing this view with someone.” Later, sometime early 2020, we read a front-page feature article in The News-Review about the popularity of RVing, which we’ve been doing since 1989. Toward the end of the article, the author mentioned Boondockers Welcome, a program that allows RVers to camp for free on homeowners’ property.
We knew about Harvest Hosts but had never heard of Boondockers, so I looked online and found that while there are over 3,000 such sites in the U.S. and Canada, there were very few in Southern Oregon. I found the website, and it sounded like a fun opportunity.
We chose a site off our driveway and had a crushed rock RV pad put in. We had our electrician put in a 30-amp pedestal. By the fall of 2020, we filled out our profile, wrote a description, posted pictures and signed up as a Boondockers Welcome host.
It was March of 2021 before we received our first request, via a text on my phone. I was so excited and approved it right away. That’s how we met Patrick, a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen from Quebec exploring the Pacific Northwest in his motor home.
Patrick messaged me that he was going to dump his tanks at Kamper Korner RV and asked if North Bank Road would be a suitable road for his very large and heavy motor home. I told him that since he was coming from the south, he should just stop at the fairgrounds to dump since it was on his way, right off the freeway, and he wouldn’t have to unhook his car or navigate a tight parking lot.
Then I told him he should use Highway 138 which was much easier than North Bank and plenty scenic, and he could try North Bank later with his car, which he did. I surprised myself — I’d actually been able to give a fellow motor homer some good advice! What a great experience this was going to be!
We loved meeting and talking to Patrick, and he left us our first review, a very nice one. Soon more requests started coming in — a total of 13 last year. The winter was slow, but summer has been busy and we’re on track to have quite a few more than 13 this year.
Once we get a request, we can see the person’s profile and their rig and read any reviews other hosts have left for them. They have seen pictures of our property and read our profile and reviews. They don’t get our name, specific address, phone number or directions until we have approved their request, at which time we also get their name and phone number. We can call or text back and forth directly, or we can send messages right through the app.
There is a calendar on the app where we indicate which dates we are available to host. We set all the parameters — length of rigs we can accommodate, which type of rig (no fifth wheels for us — the driveway is too tight), how many rigs (we have room for two), for how many nights and how many days’ notice we want, as well as whether we allow pets, slide outs, BBQ’s, etc. There is no obligation to offer hookups, but since we do, we set how much to charge for that. We ask for $5 a night if they use our electric, with no charge if the person is a veteran.
We have met the nicest people from all over the country, and it’s still exciting to receive the requests! While many are retired couples, some are younger folks who took to working from their RVs during COVID-19, and quite a few are single travelers who are grateful to have a safe place to stay and someone to visit with. Many of them are current or former residents of Oregon.
We try to strike a good balance, being friendly but not intrusive. It seems to work.
Of course a big benefit to us for hosting is that we don’t pay the $79 annual fee to use Boondockers Welcome, and we have enjoyed visiting other hosts and sharing notes with them.
Note: While at this time they are still separate memberships, Boondockers Welcome was bought by Harvest Hosts last year. Harvest Hosts (primarily wineries, farms, breweries, museums and golf courses) is $99 a year and provides mostly one-night stays, whereas Boondockers Welcome can be one to five nights at the discretion of the host. There are several wineries in Douglas County that are part of Harvest Hosts, but as far as I know, there is only one other Boondockers host who is in Roseburg.
If you have room for a traveler’s rig and enjoy meeting new people, I would encourage you to check out Boondockers Welcome! Maybe you had a rig and had a spot for it but have given up traveling — you can still meet new people.
And of course if you have an RV, see if Harvest Hosts and/or Boondockers Welcome is right for you. We are so glad we did! Submitted by Janice Burke, Glide.
Thank you, Janice.
