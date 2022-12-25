Four national parks in Oregon — Crater Lake, Lava Beds, Lassen Volcanic and Whiskeytown — have entered into an agreement, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, to offer parkgoers the ability to purchase a single annual park pass to enjoy entry, and not pay for four separate passes.
CRATER LAKE —Starting Jan. 1, 2023, national parks in Oregon are giving visitors access to four parks for the price of one.
According to a National Park Service news release, Crater Lake National Park, Lava Beds National Monument, Lassen Volcanic National Park and Whiskeytown National Recreation Area have agreed to honor each other’s annual passes.
The change means parkgoers will only be required to purchase a single annual park pass to enjoy entry, and not pay for four separate passes.
The cost of the annual passes, which will be $55, allows visitors unlimited entry for one year to the four Oregon-located NPS sites.
Starting in 2024, a single multi-park pass will be created and available at each of the park sites.
Current Crater Lake 2022 annual pass holders will continue to be able to use their pass for entry into Lava Beds and Crater Lake for as long as the pass is valid. Starting Jan. 1, these passes will be honored at Lassen Volcanic and Whiskeytown as well.
The current NPS fee program started in 1997 and allows parks to retain 80% of the monies collected. The remaining 20% goes into a fund to support park units where fees are not charged.
