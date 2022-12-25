Four-Park.jpeg

Four national parks in Oregon — Crater Lake, Lava Beds, Lassen Volcanic and Whiskeytown — have entered into an agreement, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, to offer parkgoers the ability to purchase a single annual park pass to enjoy entry, and not pay for four separate passes.

 Courtesy of National Park Service

CRATER LAKE —Starting Jan. 1, 2023, national parks in Oregon are giving visitors access to four parks for the price of one.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.