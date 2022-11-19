It’s a change nearly 20 years in the making: a post-Sept. 11 law requiring that U.S. travelers carry more than a standard driver’s license to board a domestic flight. Now, after years of delays, it is finally kicking into gear.
Beginning May 3, 2023, U.S. travelers flying within the United States will need to show Transportation Security Administration agents either a security-enhanced driver’s license that’s Real ID-compliant or another TSA-approved form of identification such as a passport. A state driver’s license that does not contain the Real ID seal will no longer be accepted.
What is Real ID, anyway?Real ID is a driver’s license or identification card that bears a special seal, which signifies that the bearer of the card has been screened and approved according to a standard set by the federal government, rather than just by the state issuing the license.
Why is this change taking place?After the Sept. 11 attacks, the U.S. government realized that nearly all of the hijackers who boarded commercial planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, were carrying U.S. driver’s licenses and state IDs, and most of those documents had been obtained fraudulently.
In the years that followed, the federal government began an effort to tighten national standards for state-issued documentation, and in 2005, Congress passed the Real ID Act. The act sets minimum standards for driver’s licenses and other types of identification cards. Once the law kicks into gear, any traveler who wishes to use a driver’s license or state-issued ID at a TSA checkpoint must make sure that it is Real ID-compliant.
“The findings of the 9/11 Commission clearly identified gaps in security management of state-level procured identity cards and driver’s licenses,” said Frank Harrison, North America regional security director for World Travel Protection, a risk management company. “The Real ID Act provides a national framework of screening and approval to ensure consistency and integrity of programs. In other words, each state will maintain authority over their ID issuances, but they collectively will adhere to one standard of practice.”
The Real ID Act was initially set to be enforced in 2008 and has been delayed a number of times.
“It’s remarkable how long it has taken for this to come into effect,” said Scott Keyes, founder of travel platform Scott’s Cheap Flights. “It’s been decades in the making.”
How do I know if my license is a Real ID?The easiest way to tell is just to look at it. Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses have a star, usually in gold or black. The stars look slightly different on each state’s licenses — in California, it sits on top of an image of a bear, which is the state animal — but it’s always located in the top right corner.
A license that is not Real-ID compliant will not have a star in the corner, and some will also have the words “federal limits apply.”
Can I get a Real ID regardless of where I live?Real ID-compliant licenses and identification cards are being issued in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia and the majority of U.S. territories.
What do I need to get a Real ID?Each state has a different process for applying for a Real ID, so applicants should check requirements online. New Yorkers can visit a special Department of Motor Vehicles page detailing the process; many other states, including California and Texas, offer similar sites either through their DMV or government portals. In most instances, you can get a Real ID by visiting your local DMV, either as part of a standard license renewal or by filling out a special application.
But no matter where you live, to apply for a Real ID or change your license over, you’ll need to provide a Social Security number, prove your address through documents such as utility bills or bank statements, and verify your identity through a handful of additional documents such as birth certificates or passports.
In many instances, there is no additional cost to receive a Real ID if you’re already renewing your license, although some states charge extra.
If I don’t get a Real ID, can I still fly?Yes. There are a number of other forms of identification that TSA agents will accept for domestic air travel starting in May. These include a passport, a permanent residency card (also known as a Green Card), or the card for trusted traveler programs, including Global Entry and NEXUS, which allows prescreened travelers to transit quickly across the United States-Canada border.
Only 37% of Americans have a passport, according to estimates from the U.S. State Department, so if you plan to fly after May 2023 and don’t want to scramble with alternative documentation, you’ll need to update your driver’s license.
