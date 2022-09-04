Did you know, RVing is here to stay? What started over 75 year ago is still going strong today. But despite the great financing options and smaller (less expensive) RV unit solutions, at the end of the day, RV’s aren’t cheap.
Did you know, RVing is here to stay? What started over 75 year ago is still going strong today. But despite the great financing options and smaller (less expensive) RV unit solutions, at the end of the day, RV’s aren’t cheap.
Whether regular maintenance, proper storage facility, or both, it can’t be stressed enough to protect your hard earned investment.
With regard to maintenance, this can consist of proper winterization and roof inspection to taking in your RV to be serviced each time before (or after) you use it.
It’s generally a good idea, after a long winter or extended non-use, to have the brakes checked, hoses cleared and checked for leaks, oil change, etc.
Mother Nature and her cohorts of natural elements (i.e. rust, tree sap or time known as neglect), can do a ton of damage and decrease the value of your RV considerably. It’s for these reasons a storage facility makes a ton of sense. Some VIP storage facilities are even completely enclosed from weather.
Storage facilities are not free to store your RV, but are ideal in preserving the value of your RV and therefore, in my opinion, the nominal cost is justified.
Everywhere you turn, RV dealers are saying “We’ll buy” or “We want your RV (as a trade-in).” As desperate as these dealers may appear, they are usually quite selective in what they want. Conversely, they are willing to pay, consign or take in as trade an RV unit that is clean, well maintained and taken care of.
In closing, your RV is a rolling investment where you control the value. Neglect it and resale value goes down. Take care of it and maintain your asset’s value.
My last piece of advice is for those choosing to protect their RV investment: take it in for regular maintenance. And for those who don’t RV as much anymore, but still have a nice RV, find a quality storage facility.
I hope this has been helpful to someone.
Paul Hemphill welcomes questions about this article, ideas for future articles, or solutions for where to consign, rent or buy RV’s. He can be reached at RVcornerNRtoday@
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.