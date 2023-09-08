The Ford Family Foundation partnered with nonprofit Fund for Teachers to send four Roseburg teachers all over the world with the freedom to choose a subject to study that will help the learning experience of their students.
Teachers had one requirement to follow in order to be accepted: Show that they can apply the knowledge they learn to their respective classrooms.
Fir Grove Elementary fifth grade teacher Sherri Good and Roseburg High School social studies teacher Ashley Painter completed their summer fellowships and are looking to apply their newly found knowledge to the classroom.
Good explored the extensive history of Boston’s colonial and revolutionary sites. She plans to bring a new light to a part of history that was the bedrock for the freedoms the United States enjoys today.
Painter took a road trip throughout the United States to gain a better understanding of the Civil Rights Movement, Native American history and music history to create a course called “20th century through music.”
“We show teachers what is possible and that anything is possible,” said Fund for Teachers Spokesperson Carrie Canton. “Teachers can go study organic farming on a farm in Italy and then come back to the school and start a small farm with the school or they could go to the Atacama Desert and study the stars and the astronomy in one the most prominent dark sky areas in the world.”
For Good, the experience of standing in the locations where some of the biggest decisions in U.S. history were made was exceptional. Good described the various experiences she had in Boston as “goosebump moments.”
Good said the guides in Boston that helped her along the way had such an in-depth knowledge of U.S. History that they shared things with her she had never heard before.
“When the opportunity came to apply for Fund for Teachers, I knew I wanted to extend that learning to the American Revolution and what a better place to do that than Boston, Massachusetts,” Good said. “Everything from the midnight ride of Paul Revere to throwing the tea into the Boston Harbor.”
Good went on to say that the way she was learning all this new information and knowledge is a way she plans on passing on to her students.
“That teacher is the one who knows what those students need. Because of that we trust that the teacher can, as a professional, look around and research what opportunities are out there that meet their student’s needs,” Canton said.
When Painter first heard about the program, she knew she wanted to apply. The idea of visiting the places she was teaching her students about was more than just appealing — it was a chance for her to make history tangible.
Painter drove approximately 10,500 miles to various historical sites around the country. From the sprawling downtown music scene of Nashville to the inherent blues culture found in New Orleans, Painter visited recording studios and towns where blues legends used to live.
The site of Woodstock, The Mississippi Blues Trail and small “juke joints” were all sites that Painter wanted to experience.
“I also visited a bison range, which was incredible, a Salish Kootenai kids’ camp in Montana, the Jamestown settlement, sites along the Trail of Tears, and sites of significant battles like Washita and Little Bighorn,” Painter said. “I am so incredibly thankful for the opportunity to truly experience our history and bring it back to my classroom.”
For Painter and Good, the experience reinvigorated their passion for teaching.
“That inspiration to come back and just fill my classroom with the love of history, to inspire my students to dig deep, to try and ignite in them the passion I have for learning but being a life-long learner. I am in a unique position where I can not only share this, I am sharing this in multiple fifth grade classrooms this year,” Good said.
Other Roseburg teachers who completed fellowships were Roseburg High School arts teacher Kelly Hibbert, who studied ceramics at the La Meridiana International School of Ceramics in Tuscany, Italy; and Fremont Middle School eighth grade teacher Sarah Wersal went to Germany and Poland to visit various historical sites that played significant roles in the genocide of World War II.
According to Canton, 99% of teachers who completed the fellowship say their professional growth was significantly impacted and 97% of teachers said the experience made them a better teacher.
A teacher can apply as a solo traveller with a budget of $5,000 or they can apply as teams of two for $10,000. Fellowships are available to teachers preK-12. The application deadline Jan. 18.
For travel and history in the U.S., you can't beat Sarah Vowell.
The Partly Cloudy Patriot
Assassination Vacation
The Wordy Shipmates
