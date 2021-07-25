The purpose of a vacation is to decompress and relax.
As you step foot on a cruise ship, a sense of calm and rejuvenation should take hold. At this moment in time, we all need that more than ever. That’s why cruise companies have put in the time, effort and resources to ensure that all safety concerns around COVID have been addressed.
Here are some of the ways your favorite cruise lines are putting safety first.
Cruise lines are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a phased approach to returning to travel. As a result of these measures, a cruise vacation will be safer than ever before.
The first step involves implementing testing and additional safeguards for crew members. Other phases include mock voyages with volunteers playing the role of passengers, certification of ships that meet certain safety requirements and a return to passenger voyages in a careful manner that mitigates the risk of COVID-19 among guests, crew and communities.
Now that cruising is resuming, ships are pristine. More oversight is being enforced regarding cleanliness. Each ship has its own Public Health Officer overseeing all aspects of health and sanitation for guests and crew.
Cruise lines as a whole have expanded their onboard medical teams and designated each ship with isolation accommodations. You may notice crews cleaning public spaces with more regularity and using hospital grade disinfectant to do so and ships will be deep cleaned between sailings.
Luggage handles are sanitized before delivery to staterooms and cruise lines have added hand washing and hand sanitizer stations throughout the shops for guests’ convenience.
In these pandemic times, it is hard to predict what will happen from one month to the next. Cruise lines realize this and have been understanding to guests who made need to cancel or change their reservations due to health concerns.
A widely implemented “Cruise with Confidence” policy allows guests to cancel much closer to departure and receive a full credit for their fare to use on a future cruise.
It’s time to set sail! Let the vacations begin!
