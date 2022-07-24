Are you considering full-time RV living?
Many people dream of having the freedom to do what they want, when they want, by leaving their jobs and home and starting traveling full time in an RV. This dream sounds idyllic, but what is the reality of full-time RVing?
This overview will give you the positives and negatives of each topic, so you can decide for yourself if the full-time RV lifestyle is the road you want to travel.
RV DrivingNo matter how much experience you have driving or towing an RV, you must always stay vigilant. This vigilance can lead to mental and physical fatigue after just a few hours and is why most full-timers only drive 4-5 hours a day.
Everywhere you go, you’ll encounter obstacles that you must maneuver through and around.
With regard to parking, on rare occasions, you pull into a campground that offers a true pull-through campsite or you find wide open lanes when you stop at a gas station.
When this happens, you thank the RVing gods for bestowing such blessings upon you.
In reality, you’ll have tense moments when backing into tight campsites and pulling into busy gas stations and parking lots. You never get used to the uncomfortable squeeze you feel in your chest when you need to quickly and safely find a way to get your camper into a tight area.
In conclusion, there are very few positive aspects to parking your RV. I will state the smaller your motorhome or trailer, the easier parking your camper will be. Going slow and knowing how much swing-out the rear of your RV has will help when navigating in tight quarters.
Back-up cameras and having a co-pilot to assist are very helpful when attempting to park.
WeatherIt was quite a surprise and relief to find that our RV holds up wonderfully through severe weather. Especially for those who camp along the coast and have more than their share of storms.
Despite the random roof leak here and there, my conclusion is most RV’s are incredibly resilient. They are 100% cozy to snuggle up in while it’s stormy outside, which makes it fun.
BudgetSome full-time RVers rave about the money they save by living this life. Heck, I am one of them! But many, many people find themselves spending just as much or even more than they did when they had their sticks-and-bricks home.
How much you’ll need to live on comes down to the length of time you intend to full-time RV. Some people sell their homes and plan for years of travel. They may budget for stays at state and national parks, BLM land or other less expensive campsites. They schedule visits to popular locations during shoulder seasons where the weather is nice, but the tourist crowds are low.
Don’t toss random figures into your budget plan. Look at your personal spending habits, plan for accidents and emergencies and know the actual costs of recurring expenses like fuel.
MaintenanceIt’s not all rainbows and unicorns when you become a full-time RVer. Expect the need to perform maintenance on your camper.
I can’t count the number of small things I’ve had to fix in my RV. Most of these issues were in direct relation to the vibration of travel or from freezing nights. You can’t escape this negative reality of RV life.
However, the positive part is that you can lower future repair bills by following a preventative maintenance schedule. Having your RV inspected and serviced regularly can prevent bigger, unexpected and expensive future costs.
Campground IssuesWhen an RVing commercial airs or you see pictures that accompany an article on full-time RVing, it always shows a gorgeous expanse of landscape with nary a soul in sight.
While you can achieve this idyllic scene in some locations, the reality is most places you’ll stay have neighbors well within sight and earshot.
The pros of campgrounds are they typically have a bare minimum of amenities that you appreciate after boondocking it for a week or so. Laundry, bathrooms and shower houses with endless hot water are wonderful.
Some may have a camp store for necessities and a pool and hot tub for a resort-like treat. Another positive is better security and many offer cabins or rental RVs to allow you to have family get-togethers.
The negatives can sometimes make you feel like turning your back on the RV lifestyle entirely. Nobody enjoys camping with neighbors who love to party all day, then scream at each other all night.
Some parks have long-term residents who may be less than upstanding citizens. You could wake up to find your Yeti cooler and bikes missing or the gas siphoned from your car.
In such circumstances, keep your belongings inside your camper, lock your doors and play some music to drown out the screaming. The morning will come and you can leave, hopefully with a refund.
CookingMost considering the full-time RV lifestyle think they’ll have to live on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. This may be true for older RV, but many current model RVs do feature refrigerators, freezers, sinks, counter tops, microwaves and stoves.
If you are unaware of this fact, I highly recommend getting to a RV dealership near you and check out what’s available and how much easier it is to prepare and cook meals — large and small — with a variety of menu choices.
Buyer beware: some of these newer RVs are so cool, it may sway your decision to start living full-time in an RV.
ConclusionEvery person will encounter their own pros and cons of full-time RV living and will make changes based on their experiences. Some RVers go larger; some go smaller.
The biggest regret of full-time RVers is that they didn’t do it sooner. Negatives are often overshadowed by all the positives of this wonderful way of life.
Hopefully, this gives some insight. Please feel free to write in and share your RVing experience, questions about this article or ideas for future articles. I can be reached at RVcornerNRtoday@gmail.com.
