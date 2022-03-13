Wherever you go in the world, the same common-sense safety precautions you take in everyday life will serve you well while you’re traveling, whether it’s for business or leisure.
When you’re packing, choose inconspicuous clothing so that you don’t draw attention to yourself, or the fact that you’re not a local. Aim for plain T-shirts and sweatshirts that don’t advertise a specific location. Leave expensive accessories such as jewelry at home. Consider getting protective gear, like a neck pouch, that will safeguard your money and personal items.
It’s a good idea to leave a copy of your itinerary with a friend or family member at home, and check in by phone or email. If you’re traveling abroad, consider signing up for the State Department’s free Smart Traveler Enrollment Program. You’ll get information about safety conditions at your destination and it’ll be easier for the nearest U.S. Embassy to reach you in the event of an emergency.
When you’re at your destination, you want to make sure that you’re aware of your surroundings at all times, especially if you’re in an unfamiliar place. Try to stay away from areas that are less busy, especially after dark. Your Travel Leaders travel advisor will have advice on where you’ll be safest and places to avoid.
While you’re out sightseeing, you obviously want to keep an eye on your personal belongings at all times. Don’t forget to safeguard your personal information as well. Although free internet access is tempting, be wary of using public Wi-Fi. Hackers looking to steal personal information can get a hold of your data, including credit card numbers.
At the hotel, remember to lock and dead-bolt the door to your room, and keep the windows shut. If housekeeping has already come, putting the Do Not Disturb sign on the door handle is a way to give the impression that you’re in your room, even while you’re away. If you’re traveling abroad, leave your passport in your room safe and carry a copy with you.
Travel can be a great opportunity to immerse yourself in a new place and meet new people, but be careful how much you tell strangers about yourself and where you’re going. Approach people carefully if you need to ask for directions. If you’re traveling alone, you can always mention that you’re meeting someone there, even if you aren’t.
If you’re a business traveler, do a thorough check of everything you have on your laptop before departing on your trip. Remove apps and sensitive data that you won’t need while you’re on the road. Clear your browser cache files and remove all saved passwords. Make sure that all of your devices are protected using strong passwords, and back up important data that you need to bring with you. Make sure that your operating software and all of the apps you need are updated, with the latest security patches.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
