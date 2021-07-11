If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the return of live performance, you’ll be happy to hear that cultural festivals are making a comeback this summer in beautiful outdoor settings.
While rules will vary by venue, wherever you go you’ll find measures in place to keep you safe, such as mandatory masks, reduced capacity, distanced seating and shorter productions.
Music, dance and theater are back in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts. Open-air performances at Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony and the Boston Pops orchestras, take place from July 9 to Aug. 16, with special concerts devoted to Oscar-winning composer John Williams.
Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, from June 30-Aug. 29, will center on the work of Black and Native American artists. And the Berkshire Theatre Group’s lineup includes Oscar Wilde’s comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” from June 18-July 10 under an open-air tent.
While the details are still in flux, two iconic events return to Newport, Rhode Island, this summer: the Newport Folk Festival from July 23-25 and July 26-28 and the Jazz Festival from July 30-Aug. 1.
Both are known for presenting a roster of legendary musicians, as well as up-and-coming artists. Concerts are held outdoors on the grounds of Fort Adams State Park, at the mouth of Newport Harbor.
Colorado’s Vail Dance Festival takes place July 30-Aug. 9, bringing together artists from across the country including members of renowned institutions like the New York City Ballet. Performances take place at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, an outdoor space with a breathtaking view of the Rocky Mountains. There’s covered seating and room for spectators on an expansive grassy hillside.
Set amid a 36-acre park, the Ravinia Festival, outside of Chicago, is an enchanting place to hear a wide variety of music. This year’s lineup features more than 60 events from July 1 to Sept. 26, with artists such as Ben Folds, Gladys Knight and Willie Nelson & Family.
Ravinia is also the summer home of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. New this year are Carousel Concerts, a series of casual evenings devoted to jazz, folk and bluegrass.
Milwaukee’s Summerfest usually takes place in June and July, but organizers moved this year’s event to September to allow time for more people to get vaccinated. Concerts, at a 75-acre site along Lake Michigan, will take place the weekends of Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.
With more than 100 headliners, there’s something for every taste, from hip-hop to country to rock ‘n’ roll. Performers include Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, the Dave Matthews Band and Luke Bryan.
About two hours from Milwaukee, the American Players Theatre, in Spring Green, Wisconsin, has put together a six-play season. Performances run through Oct. 3, with works from classical to contemporary drama by writers from Shakespeare to Tom Stoppard.
Situated on 110 acres of hilly woods and meadows, APT has a newly renovated 1,089-seat outdoor amphitheater.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.