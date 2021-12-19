If you’re the type of traveler who loves to fill your vacation with new experiences, a group tour is a good way to get the most from your trip.
Group tours can take the stress out of visiting a place you’ve never been before. You won’t have to worry about transportation, buying tickets to attractions and creating an itinerary that hits the most important sights. Plus, you’ll have an experienced guide to provide historical and cultural perspective.
Travel Leaders travel advisors work with a wide variety of companies that offer group tours. Depending on your interests and travel style, you’ll have numerous options, from adventure trips that emphasize outdoor activities like hiking and biking to tours that focus on a special interest or event. You can even put together your own group of friends and family for a private tour.
Before meeting with your travel advisor, think about your ideal group size, the number of daily activities, the amount of walking you’re comfortable doing, how much free time you need, the types of add-on excursions available and the level of accommodations you want, from budget to luxury.
Here are some ideas to get you started.
Tours are great at covering the highlights of a destination in one or two weeks. On CIE Tours’ 14-day trip to England, Scotland and Ireland, you’ll see London, Edinburgh and Dublin, while taking in historic sites and the countryside outside of those cities, like Shakespeare’s birthplace in Stratford-upon-Avon, Ireland’s Blarney Castle and Belfast’s Titanic Museum.
Perhaps you’ve already visited Europe’s major cities or you just want a different experience. Consider taking a trip to along some less-traveled routes. Globus has Undiscovered Tours where you’ll bask in the tranquility of Italy’s Tuscany region, the calm of the British countryside and quiet coastal villages of the Mediterranean.
Globus also offers tours that will get you a seat at special events, like a 5-day trip to California for the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day or a 10-day trip from Nashville to New Orleans exploring America’s musical heritage, including a stop at Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate.
Backroads specializes in outdoor tours for all ages. A six-day bike trip through the Canadian province of Nova Scotia is suitable for older teens as well as adults. You’ll ride on country roads and coastal lanes along the Bay of Fundy, passing fishing villages and farmland.
A six-day family trip to Wyoming and Montana includes Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, with hiking, bicycling, rafting and horseback riding.
Intrepid Travel offers trips that help you experience local culture. On the seven-day Best of Jamaica, you’ll hike in the Blue Mountains, enjoy beautiful beaches and sip cocktails while watching a sunset over the Caribbean. But you’ll also get a sense of daily life on the island, enjoying a home-cooked meal and visiting a Rastafarian village to meet musicians, artisans and farmers.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
