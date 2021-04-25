If your ideal vacation includes a visit to a theme park, you’ll find new attractions in 2021, along with the return of favorite events.
Here’s a look at what you can expect:
One of this year’s most anticipated events is the opening of LEGOLAND New York, a resort and theme park located in the scenic Hudson Valley, about 60 miles northwest of New York City. You’ll be able to ride, climb, splash and build your way through seven “lands” with themes like pirates and castles.
The 50 rides include a fire engine, carousel and a dragon-shaped roller coaster. There’ll be lots of opportunities to make your own LEGO creations, too. When it’s time for a break, you’ll find a dozen places to grab a snack or meal. The LEGOLAND Hotel is designed for families, with themed room and play areas.
Disney World marks a milestone this year. The Magic Kingdom opened its doors in Florida on Oct. 1, 1971. As part of the park’s 50th anniversary celebration a new attraction, Remi’s Ratatouille Adventure, debuts Oct. 1, 2021. The ride, based on the beloved Disney/Pixar film, takes passengers on a daring culinary caper in Paris.
Some favorite events are coming back in 2021, too. The Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival runs through July 5, with floral displays from Mexico, England, Italy, Japan and Morocco, in addition to topiary sculptures of cherished Disney characters.
You can take a taste tour across six continents from July 15 to Nov. 20 at the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival. The lineup includes entertainment, cooking demonstrations and a global marketplace.
If you love the exhilarating ups and downs of a roller coaster ride, Florida’s theme parks are unveiling new adventures for you this year.
In Tampa Bay, Busch Gardens’ iconic wooden coaster Gwazi, closed since 2015, has been getting a makeover. The new Iron Gwazi, a hybrid design of wood and steel, promises a thrilling and smoother ride.
At Orlando’s SeaWorld, the Ice Breaker, named after frozen Arctic summits, will take you on a series of daring twists and turns.
You can go on a high-speed and high-rise ride through the jungle on the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, scheduled to open this summer at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure.
All three have a full calendar of events, too. Busch Gardens’ Summer Nights Festival takes place from May 28 to Sept. 5, and from Aug. 13 to Oct. 31, it’s Bier Fest, where you can taste seasonal brews and sample beer-inspired recipes.
SeaWorld’s Electric Ocean, a nightly dance party with fireworks, will be held on select dates from May 28 to Sept. 5, and the Craft Beer Festival on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 13 to Sept. 12.
Now in its 30th year, Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights returns on select dates from Sept. 3 to Oct. 31. The event isn’t recommended for children under age 13.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders Network at www.travelleaders.com.
