Some may know them as affordable housing. Others know them as tiny homes. Regardless of what you call them, they have made a significant impact on our society and the trend continues to rise as a valuable resource to solve displaced families from forest fires and the homeless issue nationwide.
The concept of a “tiny home” is not new. I was introduced to tiny homes by watching a program on HGTV where it features smaller homes as more of a novelty, specifically built for those content with a minimalistic living existence maximizing space for the bare essentials.
The demand for tiny homes has exploded in recent years. The surge in demand has increased the number of tiny home manufacturers. Whereas years ago there were few around the country, now there are several tiny home manufacturers in every state.
If you haven’t seen a tiny home up close, I highly encourage you to check them out. Tiny homes are built with different variations; from varying lengths and widths to ones with or without wheels. The tiny home I’d seen was 39 feet long and on wheels.
I had my doubts about tiny homes until the moment I stepped into one. Wow! The craftsmanship was amazing and had all the creature comforts a person needs; kitchen, sink, fridge, microwave, TV and bed, with plenty of storage space.
In a time when housing costs and interest rates are on the rise, tiny homes are a welcome solution. Not just because of their affordability, but, because they are built on wheels, they can be moved around to wherever you want to live, as opposed to a traditional “sticks and bricks” built home.
Tiny homes have been seen as a solution for recently displaced families due to the fires throughout Oregon and the homeless epidemic throughout the state.
Tiny homes are also highly customizable; from flooring to outside siding, countertops variation to decking, limited only by your own imagination.
Hopefully, this article has inspired you to check out tiny homes as a possible solution for you and/or your family. Please feel free to write in and share your RVing experience, questions about this article or ideas for future articles. I can be reached at RVcornerNRtoday@gmail.com.
Paul Hemphill welcomes questions about this article, ideas for future articles, or solutions for where to consign, rent or buy RV’s. He can be reached at RVcornerNRtoday@gmail.com.
