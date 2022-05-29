When planning a trip, choosing a hotel is one of the most important decisions you’ll make. Your home away from home is a major vacation expense, and you want it to have everything you need to be comfortable.
Your Travel Leaders travel advisor will help you pick the hotel that meets your needs but in order to assist you, he or she should have as much information as possible about what you’re looking for, as well as your travel style. So make a list of everything you want when it comes to a hotel.
Here are some things to consider:
First, think about the location. If you’re going to a new destination you may prefer to be a short walk — or a few stops on public transportation — from major attractions.
If it’s a place you’ve visited before, or you want a less hectic spot, consider a smaller hotel, maybe one that’s in a quieter neighborhood.
Decide which style fits you the best. Some people love a modern place but other travelers enjoy a hotel that offers more history and charm. If you’re going to be out at night, you want to stay in an area with pedestrian traffic so that it doesn’t feel deserted.
What kinds of amenities are important to you? For example, do you need a pool or a workout room? When it comes to dining, you may want a hotel with breakfast included and a restaurant where you can have dinner or order room service.
Maybe you’re the type of traveler who would rather head to a different local spot for breakfast each morning and doesn’t need room service. Does the hotel offer early check-in or late checkout?
If you’re traveling in Europe, an older hotel may not have air conditioning. So if that’s a priority, let your travel advisor know.
If you’re a disabled traveler or traveling with someone who has a condition requiring special assistance, be sure to let your travel advisor know about your requirements.
Do you need a wheelchair-accessible room, or a bathroom with a roll-in shower, bench and grab bars? Make sure the hotel has the adaptive equipment that you need, too, like a visual alarm or notification device that lets you know when someone is at the door or on the phone.
Parents traveling with young children need a hotel that caters to families. You want to make sure that the rooms are big enough for everyone to move around easily. Tell your travel advisor what type of arrangement you want, whether it’s an extra cot, a suite or adjoining rooms.
Depending on the age of your kids, you may want to choose a hotel that offers laundry facilities, baby equipment, a pool or a restaurant so you don’t have to go out for dinner. If you’ll be returning for a midday rest, you want a hotel that’s centrally located.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
