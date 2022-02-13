Sure, you have your dream vacation but let’s face it, you’ve also got to live within a budget. That’s where a travel adviser comes in — helping you to get the best experience without breaking the bank.
Travel advisers are professionals with the skills required to stay on top of an ever-changing world. Of course they love to explore new places, and they use that firsthand experience to benefit their clients.
The knowledge that advisers gain through travel is complemented by the education and training they receive as part of their job. Many specialize in destinations, like Disney World, the Caribbean and Europe, and types of trips, including adventure travel and honeymoons.
Travel Leaders travel advisers have also built up relationships with suppliers over many years, giving them in-depth knowledge of all the elements that go into a vacation. They work hard to provide the very best value in the market, with exclusive rates for the world’s top hotels, cruise lines, airports and tour operators.
All of this expertise combined can help you save money on your vacation.
For example, knowing when to travel is just as important as deciding where to go. Travel advisers realize that there are times of year when destinations are less crowded, when you can save money on flights and accommodations. So if you’re flexible, you might find that a trip you thought was unaffordable is within your budget.
If you’re going to a place you’ve never been before, the choices can seem overwhelming. Is the resort in Mexico or the Caribbean that you’ve read about online worth the money? Or are there cheaper choices and better beaches at other locations? Is it a good idea to stay in a big hotel in the center of a major city, or is there a cheaper boutique hotel in a great neighborhood that’s just a subway ride away?
If you’re traveling with a group of family and friends, having a travel adviser book the trip can relieve stress as well as save you money. Your adviser will keep everything organized and work out any complications that may arise. An adviser will also help you get the best rates on hotel rooms and arrange flights so that everyone arrives around the same time.
While transportation and accommodations are the big-ticket items, you can also turn to your travel adviser for money-saving tips in smaller ways. For example, if you’re traveling abroad, where’s the best place to exchange currency? Do you need to buy a power converter? Your adviser will also have suggestions that can make your trip memorable, such as advice on attractions, side trips and restaurants that are worth a splurge.
Your travel adviser can also guide you through the complexities of buying travel insurance. Your vacation is a financial investment and you want to protect it in the event you have to curtail or cancel your trip.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel adviser or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
