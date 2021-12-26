As you grow older, it’s only natural that your travel style changes. You may want to go at a slower pace, or indulge in a little more pampering. But you still want the relaxation and new experiences that come with a vacation.
If you’re a senior traveler, here are a few things to keep in mind as you plan your trip.
Think about the time of year. For example, fall and spring are good seasons to plan a European vacation. You’ll avoid the summertime heat and the crowds.
Talk to your health-care provider about any precautions you should take. Make sure you have an up-to-date list of all of your medications and medical conditions. If you’re going abroad, find out whether you’ll need to make special arrangements for health insurance, and consider buying travel insurance.
On a long flight, an aisle seat will make it easier to get up when you need to stretch or use the restroom. Remember to drink lots of water. Even sitting quietly you can become dehydrated. Also, consider wearing compression socks that help promote blood flow when you’re sitting for an extended period of time.
Your Travel Leaders travel advisor will have more tips, including suggestions on where to go and what to do. Here are a few ideas:
Train travel is a great way to cover a lot of ground while enjoying breathtaking scenery in comfort. Rocky Mountaineer is known for its luxury trips through the Canadian Rockies, starting in Vancouver.
Traveling by day and staying in hotels at night, you’ll get a panoramic view from oversized windows, with guides sharing history along the way. The company has added a tour that will take you through the canyons and deserts of the Southwest, between Moab, Utah, and Denver.
Cities are perfect for travelers who love to explore history, enjoy the arts, go shopping or savor fine dining. With a variety of transportation options — from buses and subways to taxis — it’s easy to get around.
You can go big, like New York City, Chicago or Washington, D.C. But smaller cities have charms, too, like Santa Fe, New Mexico, with historic Pueblo-style architecture and a booming arts scene.
If you want to unpack your bags once and stay put, all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean are another good option for older travelers. Everything you need, from dining to outdoor activities, is in one spot. You don’t have to go far to enjoy a great meal, play golf, or just relax on the beach or by the pool.
If you’d like to see a wide area on your trip, places like Europe, national parks of the West or Alaska, consider taking a group tour. It’s nice to have someone else handle the driving and the details, from the itinerary to taking care of your luggage at each destination. You can sit back and enjoy the view.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.