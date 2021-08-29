After a year many of us spent staying close to home, there’s a pent-up demand for travel.
That means flights and accommodations are starting to fill up, and prices will climb as well. So if you’re thinking about taking a vacation in 2021, now is the time to book your trip.
Here are some of the things to keep in mind as you plan your vacation.
- Pick a destination. It’s always nice to return to a placed that you love. But the past year has made many of us think about how much we miss travel and the sense of discovery that it brings to our lives. Over the past year you’ve no doubt spent some time watching movies and TV or reading books about places that you long to visit, whether it’s across the country or around the world. This is a great time to check off a destination from your travel bucket list.
- When and for how long? Think about how long it’ll take to accomplish everything you want to see and do on your trip. What length of time will allow you to truly relax? If you’re going to a bucket list destination, this may be the time to get away for a little longer, if you can swing it. If there’s something special you have in mind, whether it’s a foliage tour or wildflowers in the desert, make sure you’re going at the right time of year.
- What’s your travel style? The more information your Travel Leaders travel advisor has, the easier it will be to put together a trip that meets your interests. Are you the type of person who prefers a tour or all-inclusive resort, or do you want a trip that offers more opportunity for individual choices. Do you want to do as little as possible while you’re away, would you rather be on the go seeing something new every day, or do you want a combination?
- Prepare a budget. Be realistic about how much money you want to spend, and your must-haves while you’re traveling. For example, do you want to be able to cook some of your own meals or are you fine with eating out? Are amenities like a spa important to you? Are you flexible when it comes to flight times and days of the week if it saves you money? Your travel advisor has experience in putting together trips for every price range, from budget to luxury.
- Plan an itinerary. Once you pick your destination, the must-see attractions are usually pretty obvious. But think outside the box and consider the experiences that will make your bucket list vacation truly memorable. Let your travel advisor know your interests, whether it’s history and culture or nature and cuisine. There may be a special event or restaurant or walking tour or performance or outdoor adventure that you won’t want to miss.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor at Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
