This week’s RV topic may be very RV101 to the RV pros out there, but critical steps are often overlooked and worth mentioning.
To begin with, once you’re parked and leveled, the next step is to hook your RV up to utilities provided. In some campgrounds, there are no utilities. Some will have just electricity, just water or some combination of the two. Still other campsites feature a sewer hookup in addition to water and electricity.
Here are some tips for hooking up to these amenities.
Find the correct outletThe first thing you’ll want to do is plug into the electricity. This is easy enough. You’ll just plug your RV power cable into the correct outlet on the power pedestal.
To find the correct outlet, simply look at your RV plug and find the outlet that matches. If there isn’t a matching outlet, you will either need a 30-to-50 amp adapter or a 50-to-30 amp adapter, depending on the type of RV you have.
Breaker off, surge protector inOnce you locate the correct outlet, check to make sure the breaker to that outlet is in the off position. Leave it off and plug your surge protector in. Once that is plugged in, you can flip the breaker to send power to the surge protector.
If your surge protector has them, check the lights that will alert you if something is wrong with the outlet. If all looks well, plug your RV in to send power to your home-on-wheels.
Get a water pressure regulatorNext up is the water hookup. Rather than hooking up to the water directly, we highly recommend using a water pressure regulator between the hose and spigot.
This will ensure the water pressure isn’t too much for the water lines and fittings in your RV. Too much pressure can cause lines to crack and fittings to pop off, something you definitely don’t want to deal with.
Consider a water filterYou might also want to connect a water filter to your freshwater hose. This will filter the water coming into your RV, making your water taste better and keeping your family safe and healthy.
Hook up the waterWith a pressure regulator and filter connected to your freshwater hose, you will connect the hose to the water spigot provided. The other end of the hose should twist into the city water inlet. Turn the water on and you should have water going to your sinks, shower and toilet.
Learn to dump your tanksFinally, you will need to learn how to connect a sewer hose to the sewer hookup. This will allow you to dump your wastewater tanks. Be sure to use gloves!
There you have it, everything you need to know to get your RV into a campsite.
Still don’t feel confident in your abilities? You can always head to an empty parking lot to practice. Another option is to book a pull-through site where available, which will allow you to avoid backing up altogether.
Finally, keep in mind that campers are some of the most friendly people out there, so someone is sure to be happy to guide you into your spot if you’re having trouble.
In the end, parking an RV does take practice to perfect, and even the most experienced RV drivers still use backup cameras and spotters, but even as a beginner, we’re betting you are able to park your rig and have a blast camping with your family!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.