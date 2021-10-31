I wanted to focus on a few things that can cause the biggest buzzkill to your RVing experience. No, I’m not talking about having a bigger TV or some fancy touch-screen navigation system. I’m talking about the basic RV maintenance that is often overlooked and can cause your dream vacation to come to a screeching halt and make you regret buying an RV in the first place. The basic RV maintenance items I’m referring to is having the correct tire pressure, having good brakes and getting a roof inspection.
First, let’s discuss tire pressure. Periodic inspection and maintenance of your RV and trailer tires and wheels is essential to towing safety, including checking your spare tires. Proper tire pressure affects vehicle handling and the safety of your tires. You can find the correct tire pressure for your RV or motorhome in the owner’s manual or on the tire information placard.
Under-inflation reduces the load-carrying capacity of your RV, motorhome or trailer. It may cause sway and control problems and may result in overheating, causing blowouts or other tire failures.
Over-inflation causes premature tire wear and affects the handling characteristics of the tow vehicle or trailer.
Next, good brakes. Your RV or trailer brakes should be inspected and serviced annually or more often if you make substantial use of the trailer.
Finally, a good roof inspection. Simply stated, this is to check to make sure the RV has good seals to prevent water leaks. Water can do a lot of damage, especially when it gets between the walls, creating mildew and eventual wood rot.
There are a few local companies that can address the aforementioned RV issues. Hopefully, these basic tips can prevent your RVing experience from being a nightmare to continued bliss as originally intended.
