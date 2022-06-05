After being closed to tourists for nearly two years, Australia has reopened. So if you’ve had the Land Down Under on your bucket list, this is a great time to start planning a trip.
Remember that you’ll have to abide by Australian government rules designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and different sections of the country have their own regulations. Your Travel Leaders travel advisor will have the latest information and will guide you through the health and safety requirements.
Australia is a vast place, about the same size as the continental United States, with a diverse landscape. The advice of a travel advisor is crucial in making the most of your vacation, from where to go and what to see to the best time of year to visit.
Most of the country has four seasons: winter from June to August, spring from September to November, summer from December to February and fall from March to May. But even the winter is relatively mild.
Travelers to Australia usually start in Sydney. It’s a city of about 5 million people and home to landmarks like the Sydney Opera House. You can catch a performance of theater, music or dance and take a tour for an up-close look at the building’s distinctive design.
If you can handle heights, you’ll get a panoramic view of the city by climbing to the top of the steel-arch Sydney Harbour Bridge. Sydney also has beautiful beaches, including Bondi Beach, where you can spend the day enjoying the sand and sun, going on a nature walk or even taking a surfing lesson.
When you’re ready to venture out from the city, head to one of Australia’s wine-growing regions, which have developed a worldwide reputation for excellence. The Hunter Valley, a two-hour drive north of Sydney, is one of the most prominent, with more than a hundred wineries and a growing number of innovative restaurants.
The region is also home to three championships golf courses, day spas and historic villages where you can browse through galleries and antique shops.
As you venture farther from Sydney, you’ll also get a chance to see some of the country’s wildlife and natural wonders.
If you love to swim, snorkel or sail, you should put the Great Barrier Reef on your itinerary. Stretching along the coast in the northeast, it’s the world’s largest coral reef system, home to colorful marine life including more than 1,600 species of fish.
The outback, in Australia’s center, is home to Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, a massive sandstone monolith that’s sacred to the native Aboriginal people.
You can explore more stunning scenery on a drive along the 150-mile Great Ocean Road, which hugs the seaside cliffs that snake along the southeastern coast. Kangaroo Island, off the coast of South Australia, is one of the best places to spot wildlife, including koalas, kangaroos and sea lions.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
