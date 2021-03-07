Las Vegas routinely shows up on the list of the top domestic destinations for vacationers, and it’s easy to see why. There’s so much to do, from the excitement of entertainment in casinos lining the famous Strip, to the rugged natural beauty once you get outside the city.
Your Travel Leaders travel advisor can put together a trip that combines both experiences. Through Travel Leaders’ SELECT program, you’ll receive bonus amenities at hotels including SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand, the Venetian Resort Hotel and Casino and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.
And you can enjoy your vacation with the knowledge that Nevada has stringent protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those steps include a mask requirement, social distancing and limits on capacity in venues like restaurants and casinos. Find out more about what Las Vegas is doing to keep visitors safe at visitlasvegas.com/vegas-smart.
Las Vegas is always a great place for live entertainment, especially music. Artists who have residencies scheduled for 2021 include Usher, Sting and ZZ Top. You can also indulge in some retail therapy with a visit to The Shops at Crystals, home to numerous luxury brands.
When you’re ready for a break from Las Vegas, there are lots of options, too.
If you have just a few hours to spend outside the city, head to the Red Rock Canyon. Located in the Mojave Desert just 20 miles from Las Vegas, it’s an easy destination for a day trip. Whether you’re into hiking, mountain climbing or simply enjoying the scenery, the canyon’s towering sandstone peaks are an awesome sight.
Splurge on a convertible for a scenic drive along the 13-mile one-way road that carves through the canyon. Along the way, you can stop for a hike to get a look at the waterfalls and sweeping views within Ice Box Canyon.
For something more than a day trip, check out the wide-open wilderness of one of southwestern Utah’s most pristine locations — Zion National Park. It’s a three hour drive from Las Vegas and there’s enough to see and do for several days. From dramatic switchback trails to panoramic plateaus, giant basins and hidden waterfalls, Zion is a paradise for hikers.
Adventurous types can embark on the five-mile cliffside trail leading up to Angels Landing, a 1,488-foot tall rock formation with stunning views of the canyon below.
If you’ve got more time, and want to see one of the country’s most iconic natural features, head to the Grand Canyon. Standing at the rim at sunrise is an experience that rivals any Vegas show. To reach the primary trailheads, and the best views, you’ll need to drive to the canyon’s south rim, which takes over four hours from Las Vegas.
For a luxurious alternative that will cut your travel time in half, a private helicopter ride provides stunning aerial views. You can end your ride with a champagne toast on the canyon floor.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.