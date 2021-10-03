If you love spending time outdoors and you enjoy regular physical activity, think about taking a walking or hiking trip for your next vacation. You may not cover as much ground on foot, but you’ll get an intimate look at a small part of the world.
While your Travel Leaders travel advisor can put together a custom walking or hiking itinerary for you, joining a tour group has some advantages. You’ll be with an expert guide who knows the route, will make sure you’re staying safe and can enhance your experience with details about what you’re seeing.
You won’t have to worry about where to go next, how to get there or where to stay. And you’ll be with a group of people who share your interests.
The most important factor to consider when choosing a tour is to make sure that the pace is in line with your fitness level. Tour companies will have information on the amount of activity required for each trip, such as the distance you’ll walk or hike each day, a description of the terrain and the elevation level.
You can select from a range of options.
Other things to think about are the length of the tour, the size of the group, the amount of free time you’ll have and whether the itinerary checks off everything that you want to see and do.
Your travel advisor can go over all the options and help you pick the tour that fits your needs. Here are a few of the trips from companies that work with Travel Leaders. They’re a small sample of the places you can go across the country and around the world.
The tour company Backroads offers trips that combine activities, cultural encounters and breathtaking scenery. A five-day trip will take you to California’s wine country of Napa and Sonoma counties. You’ll hike among centuries-old redwoods, taste the region’s best wines and vacation at hotels where, after a day of walking you can idle by the pool, indulge at the spa or relax by the fireplace and watch the sunset.
Also from Backroads, you can experience the picture-postcard scenery of fall in New England on a five-day Vermont walking and hiking tour. You’ll travel along forest paths to covered bridges, visit historic villages and taste mouthwatering maple syrup.
Intrepid Travel’s itineraries are designed to let you experience the culture of the place you’re visiting. Options include an eight-day hiking trip in the Dolomites, a mountainous area in the Alps of northern Italy. You’ll explore the rugged beauty and stunning scenery, with a backdrop of towering cliffs, lush pastures and emerald green lakes.
Intrepid’s six-day Wicklow Way hiking adventure will take you along Ireland’s oldest long-distance trail. You’ll pass through open moorland and forested heaths, explore an ancient monastic settlement and stop by small towns along the way for a taste of Irish hospitality.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
