When Wayne Estes isn’t serving on the Oakland Museum board, he is creating his own history. While he considers himself to be just another retired tourist, there is something that sets him apart from most sightseers.
He does his traveling via bicycle — a recumbent bicycle, to be exact.
Estes’ love affair with cycling began in 1986. Fitness was his only goal at the time, but it took less than two years before that goal became a passion. In 1988, he did his first bike tour.
In 1989, he spent six months on that bike, traveling 10,000 miles from San Fransisco to Seattle, then to Bar Harbor, Maine, then finally ending in Fort Worth, Texas. In all, he traveled 29 states in that one trip.
He switched out his upright touring bike for a recumbent version after a decade. He says it’s like laying back in a lawn chair, relieving some of the usual issues that arise from cycling as well as some neck and shoulder pain he had developed.
“People jokingly ask ‘don’t you fall asleep?’” he said with a laugh. “But I am working, even if it is comfortable.”
It needs to be, considering the trips he has taken in that seat.
“Fifty seems to be my number at the moment,” Estes said. “The June Willamette Valley Covered Bridges tour was my 50th independent bike tour. In 2017, I pedaled to my 50th state: Delaware. I have pedaled to 50 national parks in the U.S., Canada and New Zealand. A spreadsheet says the total distance of my bike tours is 53,742 miles.”
His tours come together based on various themes or fun ideas he thinks up. He bikes in all weather, though he switched from regular camping to what he calls “credit card touring” in 2014.
“I mostly camped and then in my early 50s it just started to get to where I couldn’t rest enough when I was camping and then biking all day, so for the last nine or so years I quit carrying camping gear and just carry a credit card,” he said.
At 61 years old, his tours are shorter and less rigorous than those he did when he first retired. His longest post-retirement tour was 2,200 miles over two months, where he zigged and zagged through 11 national parks between Sacramento, California, and Loveland, Colorado. He still seeks out waterfalls and refuses to detour for mountains, all while completing unique tours that sometimes take him months to plan.
“I have a really good track record of not having to hitchhike or me just totally misjudging how difficult something was,” he said. “And really no major crashes, even.”
Estes was an electrical engineer in suburban Chicago before he and his wife retired early and moved to Oakland in 2005. Now, he is enjoying his retirement as a tourist.
“It’s kind of like being in a foreign country, almost,” Estes describes. “People look different, behave different and it’s just an entire experience. And I seek that out, both scenery things or cultural things. I have a newly growing interest in historical places, partly because I live in a historic house in a historic town. I’m really just a tourist, doing touristy things.”
Next, Estes is planning a tour on the Oregon coast. He hasn’t made that trip since 2011.
“I really enjoy the fact that while winding down, say, Highway 101 on the coast, there are so many places where I can just stop and take a picture. You just can’t do that in a car,” he said.
