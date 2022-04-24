The RV market exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic. While travel restrictions remained in place, many craved any opportunity to get out of the house.
As a result, recreational vehicles provided a glimmer of relief for those seeking safer travel. The demand for self-sustaining travel kicked the RV market into high gear in 2020, with record numbers of travelers buying or renting an RV.
But what about 2022? Will the trend continue?
KOA’s monthly research report April 2022 edition states that 2022 is shaping up to be another strong year for camping. In fact 4-in-10 campers state that after not traveling for a year or more, they plan to take at least one trip in 2022.
However, several factors may impact the camping industry, such as gas prices dampening some camping enthusiasm early in the season.
Here are the facts according to KOA’s recent research; roughly 7-in-10 campers say that increases in gas prices could affect their plans, whether it’s taking fewer trips (24%), distance traveled per trip (25%) or staying closer to home (32%).
However, interest in the lifestyle remains high. In fact, close to half of non-RVers still express some interest in purchasing an RV in the future (most likely a motorhome or travel trailer).
Overall, if gas prices continue to increase, about 1-in-10 RV owners would consider selling their RV and 2-in-10 plan to RV less often. However, many RVers are more optimistic, with 6-in-10 not planning to make any changes to their travel plans or taking a wait-and-see approach.
Camping remained strong throughout the winter months in 2021, whether it was snowbirding, spring break or cold weather winter camping. And March of this year, camping was up by 1.5 million camping households over March of 2021. April looks consistent year-over-year, with between seven and eight million households getting out to camp.
Currently the harsh reality is that gas prices are higher than usual. So, whether you camp close to home or plan to travel farther away, you can avoid paying high gas prices by simply doing a few things that will make your RV more fuel efficient.
- Keep your RV and tow vehicle tires inflated to their recommended tire pressure. Every five pounds per square inch (psi) of tire pressure you lose can translate into a 2% loss of fuel economy.
- Keep up with vehicle maintenance. Oil changes and tune-ups on your motorhome or tow vehicle can result in between 4% and 40% increase in fuel economy.
- Don’t be a lead foot. Rapid accelerations and fast driving can quickly drain your tank. Keep your speed constant. Going slow and easy coming out of stops will really help decrease fuel use too. Speeding and rapid acceleration can decrease fuel economy by a whopping 15-30%. To avoid having to fill up as often, be sure to maintain your speed a constant 55-60 miles per hour.
- Use overdrive and cruise control to help drive at a constant, fuel-efficient speed.
Use the air conditioner sparingly or not at all. Using the air conditioner in your RV or tow vehicle will reduce fuel economy as drastically as 5-25%. That’s a big drop. Traveling in the cooler early morning hours will help you avoid the heat of the day.
