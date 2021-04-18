Caribbean sunshine, European architecture and a garnish of Americana make the U.S. Virgin Islands a great vacation destination.
A U.S. territory since 1917, the U.S. Virgin Islands has reopened with coronavirus safety precautions in place. You must bring the results of a negative COVID-19 test taken within five days prior to arrival, and certification from the official Travel Screening Portal (usvitravelportal.com).
While a passport isn’t required of U.S. citizens, you must show evidence of citizenship when returning home, such as a birth certificate with a raised seal or government-issued photo ID.
The three main islands are St. Thomas, the busiest; St. Croix, the biggest; and St. John, considered the prettiest. Together, they have a rich history and culture, containing Dutch, French, Spanish, British, Danish and West Indian influences. With inter-island ferries and flights, you can explore the sparkling waters, lush rainforests and historical architecture of each one.
Here are some highlights:
St. Thomas, with about 50,000, people, is the most cosmopolitan island. You’ll find duty-free shopping, golfing, historic sites and fine dining, in addition to the picture-perfect beaches for which the Caribbean is famous. In Charlotte Amalie, the territory’s capital, you can climb the 99 Steps for an incomparable view of the area, visit 17th-century Fort Christian and tour the historic St. Thomas synagogue, built in 1833.
French Impressionist painter Camille Pissarro was born on St. Thomas, and his childhood home is an art gallery. Magens Bay is the island’s most popular beach, with calm water that’s great for swimming, paddle boating or kayaking.
St. John is all about unspoiled scenery and natural beauty. You can take a Jeep tour to explore the emerald forests and secluded beaches of the 7,000-acre Virgin Islands National Park, which covers two-thirds of the island. The park is home to hundreds of species of plants, birds, fish and corals.
Take a ride on a high-performance catamaran with a guide along to explain the island’s natural history, including reef ecology, beach plants and tropical birds. Or, you can go snorkeling on your own. The island’s beloved Trunk Bay beach is renowned for its crystal sands and underwater nature trail.
St. Croix has done the most to preserve its Danish heritage, which you can explore walking amid colonial buildings, unique shops and galleries around the capital, Christiansted.
The island now boasts two of the territory’s best golf courses. The legendary Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed the spectacular Carambola Golf & Country Club. Buccaneer Resort has one of the most scenic courses in the Caribbean.
Visiting the two main towns will give you a glimpse of the island’s history, from regal 18th- and 19th-century homes in Christiansted to a tropical rainforest in Frederiksted. If you’re in Frederiksted in the early evening, you may catch sight of the famed “green flash,” a burst of green light that appears for a second after the sun disappears over the horizon.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel.
