I can hear my readers now saying “How can you say it’s a good time to buy a RV when gas prices are high, interest rates increasing and inflation on the rise?” All great points.
However, the current economic conditions also present unique opportunities to buy an RV.
Not long ago, RV dealerships were struggling to get inventory, with supply chains hampered by COVID-19. RV dealers were ordering units from manufacturers with long wait times for delivery. Now, the orders for those same RV dealerships are flowing in and, once again, filling the lots up with RV inventory.
One of the first rules of economics tells us that when the supply of a product is low, the demand is generally high. Conversely, when there is a lot of supply, the demand is often lower and therefore prices are lower.
This is what the RV dealership world is experiencing now. Since RV dealership are filling up with inventory from orders requested months earlier (more supply), demand is lower along with prices.
Additional benefits to more inventories is that there are more RVs to choose from including different models, floor-plans and length options.
Unfortunately, people who purchased an RV in the last few years — when the inventory was low and demand was high — may have paid too much. Those individuals who try and trade-in or sell their RV’s are often faced with the challenge of being offered less than what they currently owe.
The answer for these individuals is to cosign their RV.
It’s fair to ask: What if COVID-19 were to return and supply chains are challenged once again? Assuming you purchased now, while supply was high and demand was low, at least this time you probably got a good deal.
By the way, my answer to not buying an RV because gas prices are higher is humbug. Listen, unless you’re driving a big Class A diesel pusher RV, you’re really not going to feel it at the pump. And if you do, what’s a couple extra bucks when it comes to your family having the time of their life during an RV adventure?
For more information on RV units, pricing and availability, contact our good friends at Kamper Korner RV 541-673-1258 for all your RV needs.
Paul Hemphill welcomes questions about this article, ideas for future articles, or solutions for where to consign, rent or buy RV’s. He can be reached at RVcornerNRtoday@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.