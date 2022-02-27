From skiing, skating and snowboarding to festivals that celebrate the season, winter can be a great time to enjoy the outdoors.
So if you’re ready to bundle up and take a trip, here are a few ideas:
Bryce Canyon National Park, in southern Utah, is a spectacular sight in the winter, with snow covering the canyon’s spire-shaped red rocks and towering evergreens. Scenic drives will lead you to overlooks where you can enjoy the view or take an easy walk along the canyon rim.
The Bryce Canyon Winter Festival takes place Feb. 19-21, with cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, arts and crafts, movie night and a concert.
If it’s an activity that involves snow, you’ll find it at California’s Yosemite National Park. The Badger Pass Ski Area is open through late March, with groomed trails for cross-country skiing and 10 runs for downhill skiers of all levels, as well as areas for snowshoeing and snow tubing. You can lace up your skates at the outdoor Curry Village Ice Rink, in the heart of Yosemite Valley, and admire the view from the cozy fire pit.
Saranac Lake, in upstate New York’s Adirondack Mountains, has held a Winter Carnival since 1897. The lineup includes performances, parades and fireworks, along with Snowflake Volleyball and Snowshoe Softball. This year’s carnival is Feb. 4-13, with the theme “Totally ‘80s.”
Lake Placid, site of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics, is 15 minutes away. The area has world-class facilities for downhill and cross-country skiing, snowboarding and ice skating. Lessons are available for all ages, and there’s an Adaptive Snowsports Program for adults and children with disabilities.
Alaska’s Fur Rendezvous, which takes place Feb. 25 to March 6 in Anchorage, was first held in 1936, coinciding with the time of year that miners and trappers came to town. The festival celebrates Native Alaskan culture and the state’s pioneering spirit.
You’ll find lots of events you might expect, like a snow sculpture contest, hockey tournament and sled dog races, along with some more offbeat activities, including outhouse races and the Running of the Reindeer.
Each year the historic Rideau Canal is transformed into the world’s largest skating rink, winding its way through the heart of downtown Ottawa, Canada’s capital, for nearly five miles. The season typically runs from early January to early March.
Ottawa’s Winterlude festival takes place from Feb. 4-21, highlighting the country’s culture, art and cuisine. Quebec City’s Winter Carnival returns from Feb. 4-13, with a focus on the culture of French-speaking Canada.
If you’re a skier, you’ve got your pick of hundreds of resorts from New England to the Rockies. A Travel Leaders travel advisor has the expertise to help you choose one that fits your needs, whether you’re a beginner or advanced skier, traveling with young children, or looking for a place with things to do when you’re ready for a break from the slopes.
For help navigating any travel plans, contact your travel advisor or connect with one through Travel Leaders/ Fly Away Travel.
