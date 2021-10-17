This week’s tip is a big one: Winter is the best time to buy an RV! Yes, you heard me right. Now, this may be odd to hear since winter is when RVs are getting winterized and packed up to be used for next year. But after spending over 10 years in the RV industry I can tell you, some of the best deals are right now.
I’m sure you’ve seen those commercials that say, “We’re blowing out our current inventory to make room for the newer models.” The fact is — despite how cheesy that sounds — truer words have never been spoken.
Why is this? The answer is simple. Since RV dealerships only have so much space on their lot, a lot of pressure is put on the dealership to sell units to literally make room for the new RV units they ordered three, six and sometimes nine months prior.
So in addition to giving great deals on new models, dealerships will give out great deals on their older selection of travel trailers, motorhomes and toy haulers for your family to enjoy.
Speaking of family, new owners of Kamper Korner RV in Roseburg want to personally invite you and your family to help celebrate their grand opening from 12-8 p.m. on Oct. 30. There will be a DJ for dancing, face painting, pumpkin games, Trailer-Treat, animals from Wildlife Safari and much more.
And what’s a grand opening close to Halloween without a Haunted House. For one day only, the RV service garage will turn into a creepy haunted house. It’s sure to be such a great time... it’s scary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.